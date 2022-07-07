Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Fellowes' Fresh Hope looks to build on Royal Ascot run at Doncaster

An excellent evening card at ParisLongchamp complements some eye-catching novice and handicap heats at Doncaster this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2:35 Doncaster - Endeared bids to build on excellent debut

James Fanshawe's Endeared looks the one to beat in a good renewal of the Cazoo EBF Maiden Stakes (2:35), having shaped with plenty of promise on debut at Town Moor last month.

The son of Dark Angel was a fast-finishing third behind a Godolphin favourite, and looks the type to build on that with the experience under his belt - Silvestre De Sousa takes the ride.

A string of interesting two-year-olds will be in opposition, including Jane Chapple-Hyam's Mill Stream, a half-brother to last year's Richmond Stakes winner Asymmetric.

Noble Title, a son of Siyouni, is another intriguing debutant for Clipper Logistics, David O'Meara and Danny Tudhope.

3:45 Doncaster - Royal Ascot contender drops in class

The feature Cazoo Handicap (3:45), Charlie Fellowes drops Fresh Hope considerably in grade from her previous assignment at Royal Ascot.

Well-backed for the Sandringham Stakes, she travelled well but looked to be hindered by the unfavoured side of the track, eventually finishing a good sixth.

She drops markedly in grade down to Class 3 level and down to the seven furlong trip so ought to take plenty of beating, especially given she has already won at the track.

Roy Bowring's Cliffcake could provide the stiffest opposition, having won four of his last five starts, including a comfortable success when favourite at Thirsk last time out.

7:50 ParisLongchamp - Graffard looking to continue hot streak

Francis-Henri Graffard landed a good race on Sunday at Saint-Cloud with exciting three-year-old Melo Melo and could well bag another Stakes prize in the Prix Mercedes-Benz Paris this evening with the consistent Bois D'Argent.

The five-year-old has won and placed in decent Listed heats at the venue on recent starts, and could well take a fair amount of beating for the in-form yard - Coral-Eclipse winner Christophe Soumillon is in the saddle.

Juddmonte four-year-old Media Stream, a son of Frankel, looks one of the likelier dangers, having ran well in a Class 2 heat on seasonal reappearance at Fontainebleau back in April.

Watch every race from Doncaster and ParisLongchamp live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, July 7.