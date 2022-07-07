Sir Henry Cecil Stakes: Frankie Dettori and John Gosden back to winning ways at Newmarket

Frankie Dettori made his reunion ride with John and Thady Gosden a winning one at Newmarket on Thursday afternoon as he guided Mighty Ulysses to victory in the Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes.

The long-standing partnership between the Italian rider and the Clarehaven training team appeared over having agreed to a "sabbatical" on the back of criticism from Gosden senior regarding some of the 51-year-old's rides at Royal Ascot.

However, the decorated jockey was back to his best aboard the son of Ulysses, who built on his fifth-placed finish in the St James's Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting.

Dettori was at pains to preserve the 11-10 favourite's energy in the early stages as the colt was soon on terms with Monaadah in the early stages and then showed a willing attitude once his rider got busy from two furlongs out.

He was soon closing on the eventual third, Andrew Balding's Berkshire Shadow, and asserted his dominance in the final half-furlong to seal the victory.