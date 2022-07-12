Hollie Doyle: Classic-winning jockey and Sky Sports ambassador the first to reach 100 winners in 2022

Doyle partnered Ed Dunlop's Society Lion to a smooth success on Monday, taking her annual tally to 100; her personal best for a calendar year stands at 171, set last year; she also bagged a first Classic on Nashwa in France last month

Tuesday 12 July 2022 10:14, UK

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle became the first British Flat jockey this year to reach 100 winners, breaking her own personal best time, as Society Lion scored at Wolverhampton for trainer Ed Dunlop.

Doyle, who enjoyed a first Classic success with Nashwa in the French Oaks last month, teamed up with Ed Dunlop's charge to land the Cazoo Handicap by just under three lengths on Monday evening.

Image: Hollie Doyle celebrates Nashwa's victory in the Group One Prix de Diane at Chantilly

The rider chalked up a personal best 172 winners in 2021, improving on her 151 the previous year, and was pleased to hit the century mark again.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Doyle said: "It's good to have got that done. When you do it once you want to do it every year so it's great. It's been a good few weeks so hopefully it can continue.

"It's always nice to try to better the year before, but I understand at some point it's going to be hard to do that, but I'll give it a go.

Image: Hollie Doyle with Trueshan

"I've had some prestigious winners this year and been getting plenty of opportunities, so that's what you want."

Doyle is joint-second in the Flat jockeys' championship on 44 winners along with husband Tom Marquand, with William Buick leading the way on 69 winners.

