King George: Emily Upjohn to miss Irish Oaks after travel issues and aimed at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing

Emily Upjohn to miss Irish Oaks after intended flight is cancelled due to bird strike; John and Thady Gosden now looking at taking on the boys in King George at Ascot on Saturday, July 23, live on Sky Sports Racing

Friday 15 July 2022 15:12, UK

Sky Sports Racing's senior analyst Jamie Lynch says Emily Upjohn's switch to the King George adds a fascinating new dimension to next Saturday's Group One at Ascot

Emily Upjohn will miss Saturday’s Irish Oaks due to travel complications and be rerouted to the King George at Ascot next weekend, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Oaks runner-up was as short as 1/2 favourite for the Curragh Classic after being an unlucky second at Epsom last month having slipped coming out of the stalls under Frankie Dettori.

Connections had been set to head across the Irish Sea on Friday but plans have now been abandoned after issues with Emily Upjohn's intended flight from Stansted.

John and Thady Gosden's star filly remains among 15 entries for the King George on July 23 and the team see next Saturday's Group One, where Upjohn will be taking on the boys, as the obvious next choice.

Thady Gosden said: "It is very frustrating. We thought all her bad luck had been used up at Epsom. The plane, which was going to be taking her to Ireland, they also use for Royal Mail.

"It was flying out of Edinburgh to pick her up and there was a bird strike. The plane that was meant to be taking her there now can't get here in time and they can't find another plane.

Tuesday and Ryan Moore nose out Emily Upjohn and Frankie Dettori in the Oaks
Image: Tuesday and Ryan Moore nose out Emily Upjohn in the Oaks at Epsom

"Unfortunately, we are completely snookered.

"The King George is now obviously the option. Frustrating, especially when you train her for such a race."

The Curragh's loss is Ascot's gain as Upjohn now gets set to follow in the path of former Gosden star Enable as a three-year-old filly to win the famous contest.

There will be no meeting with Derby winner Desert Crown, who on Thursday was ruled out of the King George after picking up a 'foot niggle'.

Heading Upjohn's potential rivals are Irish Derby winner Westover - an luckless third in Epsom's equivalent - and stablemate Mishriff.

