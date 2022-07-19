King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes: James Doyle picks up plum ride on Mishriff in Ascot showpiece

James Doyle will replace David Egan on Mishriff in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

It was announced last week that Egan was no longer the retained rider for Mishriff's owner Prince Faisal meaning the ride on his star performer, who finished second in the midsummer highlight last year, was up for grabs.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Mishriff went on to win the Juddmonte International by six lengths last season and showed he retained all his old spark when finishing fast for second in the Eclipse recently.

Image: Mishriff and David Egan in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York

Doyle's agent confirmed on Tuesday morning that the 34-year-old will take the ride on Mishriff in the King George.

Doyle has enjoyed a stellar season already, winning both the 1000 and 2000 Guineas on Cachet and Coroebus respectively.

'Couldn't be happier' with Pyledriver

William Muir trains Group One winner Pyledriver, who sits as the outsider of the field at this stage, despite having plenty of excellent form in the book.

And despite the classy field in opposition, Muir was positive about his horse's chances going into this weekend's Ascot showpiece, live on Sky Sports Racing.

"He's in great shape and we couldn't be happier with him so he goes off on Saturday to have another go in a big race and have a cut at it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player William Muir admitted he has had plenty of jockey ringing up offering their services for the big ride on Pyledriver in Saturday's King George

"We had a long break to the Coronation [Cup] and he ran really good in second to a horse on the day who won extremely well.

"We are on target for this race - we made a plan that this was the way we were going to go. Coronation, King George, maybe one more run and then Arc and then we are heading back to Hong Kong.

"That's what we are planning."