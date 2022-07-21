Hollie Doyle blog: Four Ascot rides on King George day and backing Emily Upjohn to beat the boys with Frankie Dettori

Hollie Doyle runs the rule over her four rides at Ascot on Saturday and reveals her fancy for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Drop in class puts Jumbly in the mix

The drop in class should put Jumbly in the mix in the Group Three Longines Valiant Stakes (2.25) at Ascot on Saturday.

Harry and Roger Charlton's filly is smarter than her recent form figures suggest, and I was delighted with her when I called in at Beckhampton to ride work the other day.

Jumbly got her season off to a pleasing start when second in the Fred Darling in April and ran a nice enough race in the French Guineas, coming home in mid-division but little more than two lengths behind the winner.

She just didn't get the rub of the green in the German version at Düsseldorf last time. Kieran Shoemark rode her that day and suffered a rough trip, but returning to a more conventional track like Ascot will be much more to her liking.

She is among the top-rated fillies in the line-up and I'm happy enough with our middle draw, so hopefully this can provide a springboard to some bigger targets later in the season.

Cheekpieces can give Jumby that vital edge

I am looking forward to riding the similarly named Jumby in the Moët & Chandon International Stakes (3.00) for Eve Johnson Houghton - a cut and thrust handicap that looks tailor-made for him. His form has been exceptional in similar big-field races, and he deserves to win a big pot like this.

Jumby likes Ascot - he finished well to be third in the Wokingham over six furlongs and backed that up with the same finishing position in the Bunbury Cup over seven furlongs at Newmarket.

Bless Him and Ropey Guest, who finished ahead of him that day, re-oppose but he must have a strong chance of avenging that defeat, as the stiff seven furlongs looks ideal for him.

I am happy enough with my draw in stall six as he's a hold-up horse, and the addition of the cheekpieces might just give him that vital edge.

Image: Jumby wins at Ascot in July 2020 under Charlie Bishop

Big run on cards for Hunt Cup third Tempus

Another horse who brings strong Royal Ascot form to his race on Saturday is Archie Watson's Tempus, who returns to contest the one-mile Porsche Handicap (4.45).

He ran a cracker over course and distance in the Royal Hunt Cup when sticking on gamely to finish third after racing prominently in that big field.

He does enjoy bowling along but doesn't have to be up there in the firing line. I'll just see how he jumps on the day and let him travel where he's comfortable.

Tempus showed his class on the turf by finishing second in two Listed races before his Hunt Cup exploits, and a reproduction of his recent form off just a 2lb higher mark must put him in with a leading chance.

Image: Nashwa (green) chases home Oaks front two Tuesday and Emily Upjohn at Epsom

West sprinter is well handicapped

Live In The Moment needs to recapture his best form to make his mark in the five-furlong Garrard Handicap (5.20). Adam West's sprinter hasn't really found his stride since returning from a winter in Dubai, but the handicapper has eased his grip as a result.

He went close in a valuable handicap at York last summer off a 5lb higher mark and while much of his best form has been achieved on soft ground, he has run well in these forecast quicker conditions too.

I have never ridden a winner for Adam in 11 previous attempts, so it would be nice to get off the mark for him in a good race like this.

Emily ready to put the boys in their place

Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn has what it takes to put the boys in their place in Saturday's mouth-watering King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.35) at Ascot.

Missing last week's Irish Oaks due to transport issues could well prove a blessing, as I'm convinced she can emulate the stable's great triple winner of the race Enable by taking the mid-summer feature.

There is no reason to believe we have seen the best of John and Thady Gosden's filly yet. She gets a full stone from the older horses and a useful 3lb from likely favourite Westover, who was undeniably impressive in the Irish Derby and also looks to still have his best days ahead of him.

Hardwicke Stakes winner Broome promises to put a good pace to the race, which will play to Emily Upjohn's strengths, and I believe she has the gears to pick up best of all in the dash for the line.

Nashwa in tip-top condition for Goodwood return

Victory for Emily Upjohn in the King George would be a timely boost for my own star filly Nashwa ahead of her reappearance in next week's Group One Qatar Nassau Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

I popped into Clarehaven on Thursday morning to ride work on John and Thady Gosden's French Oaks winner, who finished just behind their other star filly at Epsom, of course, and am happy to report her in tip-top shape.

My boss Imad Alsagar is looking forward to seeing his pride and joy at Goodwood, in a race that looks an ideal target for her en route to some exciting challenges ahead. It's one step at a time at the moment, but the Prix de l'Opera back in France and the Breeders' Cup have both been suggested as likely targets.

Meanwhile, it is a familiar story when it comes to top stayer Trueshan's participation in what promises to be a stellar Goodwood Cup. Last year's hero will depend on a cloudburst over the Sussex Downs, so his trainer Alan King will be monitoring the weather forecast closely over the coming days.

Image: Doyle landed her first Classic success on Nashwa this year

Speedy Eddie has Molecomb date

I am also looking forward to riding Archie Watson's speedy colt Eddie's Boy in the Group Three Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood following his win in the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury last weekend.

Middleham Park Racing's grey picked up impressively for me to win by over two lengths and deserves to take his chance in the Molecomb. Placed in Listed company at Royal Ascot and Sandown this season, Eddie's Boy will have to prove he handles the track but certainly has the form to run another big race if he does.