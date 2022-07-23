Today on Sky Sports Racing: Stellar six line up in potential King George classic including Irish Derby winner Westover

A stellar cast take centre stage this afternoon for what looks set to be an epic renewal of the Qipco King George and Queen Elizabeth VI Stakes from Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3:35 Ascot: Irish Derby hero takes on five in hot King George

Six go to post for the summer showpiece over 12 furlongs at the Berkshire venue, with over £700,000 going the way of the winning connections.

Irish Derby winner Westover looks set to head the market for the Ralph Beckett team, having looked like a star in the making when bolting up at the Curragh last month.

Colin Keane retains the ride on the three-year-old, after replacing Rob Hornby following their unlucky Derby third, after finding trouble in running.

Oaks second Emily Upjohn was also unlucky not to win at Epsom, having stumbled at the start before thundering home to finish a head behind Tuesday, who was subsequently well-beaten in the Irish Derby.

John & Thady Gosden's three-year-old was set to run in the Irish Oaks last weekend, but was rerouted following travel issues before the race.

The older quartet include fellow Gosden horse Mishriff, as well as Arc winner Torquator Tasso, Royal Ascot hero Broome and Group One winner Pyledriver.

3:00 Ascot - Hunt Cup winner returns in International Stakes

An ultra-competitive field of 22 line up in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes (3:00), with Royal Hunt Cup winner Dark Shift dropping back a furlong in trip for Charlie Hills, with William Buick in the saddle.

A whole host of well-handicapped opponents line up in opposition, including George Boughey's Air To Air, James Fanshawe's Fresh, and Eve Johnson Houghton's Jumby.

Image: Dark Shift and James McDonald win the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot

Andrew Balding's Tactical is another to note, with Ryan Moore in the saddle for The Queen, having finished fourth in the Group Two Summer Mile at the same track last time out.

Irish jockey Colin Keane warms up for his King George ride aboard Chiefofchiefs, taking over from Jamie Spencer for the Charlie Fellowes team.

2:25 Ascot - German raider Novemba drops in class

Earlier on the card, German trainer Peter Schiergen again targets another big pot as Ascot with four-year-old filly Novemba, who lines up in the Group Three Valiant Stakes at 2:25.

She drops into this level having finished a good fourth in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal meeting behind Saffron Beach, but will be giving weight away to some unexposed three-year-olds here.

Zanbaq, second in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot, looks the likely favourite for Roger Varian and Jim Crowley, whilst fellow three-year-old Jumbly also has a decent chance under Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle.

