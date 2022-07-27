Goodwood Festival: Oscula battles to Oak Tree Stakes victory for George Boughey and William Buick

Connections heaped praise on Oscula as she again showed her grit when justifying favouritism in the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood.

William Buick's mount - trained by George Boughey for Nick Bradley Racing - was keen early on in the seven-furlong Group Three contest, but from a good draw in stall two the 100/30 chance found plenty of cover behind Soft Whisper, who set the pace from a wide berth.

Once the long-time leader faded, Internationalangel (66/1) was sent to the front by Adam Kirby and the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained mare looked all over the winner inside the final furlong, only for Oscula to show plenty of heart on the far rail, getting up in the shadow of the post to record a head success.

French raider Samahram caught the eye staying on for third, a further length and a quarter back.

It was the three-year-old winner's fourth run in 25 days, being in action as recently as Saturday when second in the Group Three Valiant Stakes at Ascot.

Boughey said: "Oscula is a real flagbearer for Nick Bradley who is a big supporter of the yard.

"She just keeps trying. My girlfriend Laura rides her out so it is a special success. She has run four times in July and I think she is peaking here. To have run four days ago, she is a remarkable horse.

Image: October's Prix de la Forêt at ParisLongchamp is Oscula's main aim

"I sent a video to Nick and William Buick of Oscula charging round the paddock yesterday evening, she is a remarkable horse. She puts her weight on within 24 hours and she is a real star.

"It was a tough watch, but William is a huge part of the team so it was great. I've put her in a race in France in 10 days' time so we might go there."

Bradley said: "I'm absolutely delighted. Ascot was heartbreaking, she was winning everywhere bar the line. For a horse to do that on Saturday and then come and do this is unreal, she's just so tough. She's the horse of a lifetime, the horse of many lifetimes. She's an absolute machine.

"Her constitution is unreal, her soundness in unreal, her will to win is unreal. She just keeps doing it over and over again. We've ridden her tactically a bit differently this year, we've held her up a bit more and she's finished her races better.

"At Ascot I thought she had won everywhere bar the line, here I thought she was beat everywhere bar the line!

"She's in at Deauville on the 15th, William has said to give her a break. The Foret is her long-term aim."

Secret State wins to stay in Leger contention

Image: Secret State makes it four wins in a row at Goodwood

Secret State enhanced his St Leger credentials as he made it four wins in his last four starts with victory at Goodwood.

Sent off the 11/4 favourite for the Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Handicap over a mile and a half, the Charlie Appleby-trained three-year-old was keen early and drifted left in the closing stages, having hit the front at the cut-away.

But the Dubawi colt showed plenty of determination under Buick to hold by a length and a quarter, backing up his King George V success from Royal Ascot in the process. Inverness stayed on well for third, a further head behind.

Paddy Power and Betfair went 8/1 from 12/1 about his chance at Doncaster, with his Classic claims set to be tested at York next month.

Image: William Buick poses with Secret State after success at the Goodwood Festival

Appleby said: "That Royal Ascot race worked out well and physically he has done nothing but improve from the early summer to where we are today.

"I think the most logical step, going forward, will be to go to the Great Voltigeur. I know William has mooted the Leger, but it's baby steps - from handicaps stepping up into Group company is a big thing. He's a horse that I was very confident in coming into day, on what he achieved at Ascot and on how the horse is physically doing at the moment.

"We were, as I say, confident coming here today with a vision that this will be a springboard to the Great Voltigeur.

"There's a long way to go (St Leger), but I think the Great Voltigeur will be a great race. The Gordon Stakes (where Appleby runs New London) will also give us an indication. Most likely, we'll see the St Leger winner in the Great Voltigeur.

"There will be a question mark (if he stays), but the Voltigeur will be a great indicator. Hopefully then we can have a nice healthy discussion after."

On the winner drifting, the Moulton Paddocks handler added: "William said he was on one rein, but the ground was good and he couldn't see any reason behind it. He hasn't done anything like that before but thankfully York's left-handed, so we're all right."