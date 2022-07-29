Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fergal O'Brien hoping Golden Taipan can keep hot streak rolling at Bangor-On-Dee

Leading jumps trainer Fergal O’Brien takes five to Bangor on Friday looking to continue his hot streak, while Southwell and Wolverhampton each host competitive eight-race cards, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.45 Bangor - Golden Taipan seeks hat-trick for in-form team

With £10,000 on offer to the winner of the feature at Bangor-On-Dee on Friday, the Genesis Wealth Management Handicap Chase (3.45pm), it is no surprise to see a strong field of seven line up.

O'Brien and his team have been in flying form of late, completing a remarkable five-timer on Tuesday, and look to have an excellent chance of landing another winner as Golden Taipan seeks a hat-trick under Liam Harrison.

The eight-year-old had no problem stepping up in trip to three miles when making it back-to-back victories at Perth last month and is expected to go well against stronger opposition here.

They include David Pipe duo El Paso Wood and Red Happy, the latter looking to bounce back from a disappointing display at Southwell 17 days ago.

Nicky Henderson's Diablo De Rouhet may well offer the main threat to Golden Taipan as he returns from a 76-day break and remains unexposed over fences in just his sixth start over the larger obstacles.

Image: Fergal O'Brien celebrated an across-the-card five-timer on Tuesday

3.20 Wolverhampton - Haggas & Beckett runners contest classy novice

Wolverhampton plays host to a useful novice event on Friday with 12 lining up for the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Novice Stakes (3.20).

William Haggas' Tathbeet will be well-fancied having got off the mark at the second attempt at Windsor last month over a mile-and-a-quarter.

The extra two furlongs look unlikely to pose any issues for the son of Lope De Vega and Stevie Donohoe comes in for the ride, with Tom Marquand otherwise engaged.

Nathaniel gelding Jahoori represents Roger Varian and Raul Da Silva and he looks to build on a runner-up effort at Chelmsford earlier this month.

Powerful owners Juddmonte send an intriguing debutant in the form of the Ralph Beckett-trained Haskoy, a Golden Horn filly whose dam was a winner over a mile-and-a-quarter.

Image: William Haggas has booked Stevie Donohoe for the ride on Tathbeet

7.35 Southwell - In-form Rich King & Three Start top nine runners

Last-time winner Rich King heads the weights for the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap (7.35) at Southwell as Ed Bethell's three-year-old looks to add to May's success at Haydock.

The 80-rated three-year-old has been given a 70-day break since that victory and now steps up to a mile and three furlongs for the first time under Kevin Stott.

He faces eight rivals including Haggas' lightly-raced maiden Three Start, who was narrowly denied at Sandown last month.

Nathaniel filly Lizzie Jean has looked a useful type in four starts on the All-Weather this year, finishing third at odds of 80/1 on debut before scoring at Kempton last month.

