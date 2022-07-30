1000 Guineas: Commissioning enters Classic betting after sparkling Newmarket debut under Frankie Dettori

Commissioning was introduced into next year's 1000 Guineas betting at 20/1 following a taking debut success in the Turners British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Kingman sprinted clear of some choicely bred rivals to win by three and a half lengths.

Ridden confidently by Frankie Dettori, the 13/2 winner hails from the family of Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri, so it bodes well she displayed so much pace to win over seven furlongs.

Dettori admitted to being taken aback by the performance and said: "She has done it nicely and has taken me by surprise a bit but they told me that she was okay this morning.

"She was a bit green early doors but I gave her a little flick and she got down and started racing and she finished the race very strong. I hadn't sat on her at home before this.

"Sheikh Isa (joint-owner) is a good friend of mine and he text me from America and wished me all the best so I'm sure he will be happy now.

"I think seven (furlongs) is fine for the moment but she will probably end up going up to a mile before the end of the season."