Goodwood Festival: Trawlerman takes Summer Handicap for John and Thady Gosden and Benoit de la Sayette

John and Thady Gosden's Trawlerman avoided the traffic problems in behind to land the Coral Summer Handicap at Goodwood on Saturday.

In a race full of hard-luck stories, Benoit De La Sayette guided the 6/1 shot to join the Mark and Charlie Johnston-trained duo of Themaxwecan and Golden Flame at the head of proceedings passing the three-furlong marker and Trawlerman was not for passing when sent on to win the race by his young rider.

The 4/1 co-favourite Bague D'Or was one of those that had to fight his way into contention and had to settle for a silver medal, while third-placed Euchen Glen was held up and ridden for plenty of luck, but encountered travel problems whenever Paul Mulrennan attempted to deliver the evergreen nine-year-old.

Thady Gosden said: "We've been trying to get this horse settled as he's been over-generous in his races. We put a hood on him and he didn't do as much.

"He has plenty of talent and is a genuine horse who gives you everything when you ask for it.

"We were trying to run him in a race that had a big enough field to try and get him settled. We will see where we go from here.

"Benoit is riding very well and has ridden another good race."

Image: Benoit de la Sayette leads the way in the apprentice jockeys' championship

De La Sayette said: "He showed us his true ability as he was settled and relaxed. Good horses take us to the line, and he's one of them.

"The race panned out perfectly. We broke smartly and had a nice tow through, and when I pulled him out he went through the motions. He really showed his true ability today."

On how his own year has been going, De Le Sayette - who leads the race to be champion apprentice - said: "It's unbelievable to think that this year has flown as smoothly as this. I'm just overwhelmed with how things are going at the minute and hopefully, they carry on."

The Foxes gets off the mark at the third attempt

Image: Andrew Balding's The Foxes (near side) beats Classic and Loyal Touch at Goodwood

Andrew Balding landed the British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes at Goodwood for the second year running as The Foxes hunted down Richard Hannon's Classic to open his account at the third attempt.

The Kingsclere handler took the corresponding race 12 months ago with subsequent Irish Guineas third Imperial Fighter and The Foxes, an expensive son of Churchill and closely related to Group winners Bangkok and Matterhorn, bounced back well from a disappointing showing at Royal Ascot.

Hannon's 4/5 favourite Classic looked the most likely winner when looming into contention travelling stylishly two furlongs from home, but he was soon joined by The Foxes (5/1), who responded gamely to David Probert's urgings in the saddle and won by a neck.

Balding said: "I think he's quite smart and going into Ascot I thought he was our best chance of a winner but he never showed up (in the Chesham). I was absolutely crestfallen when, for some reason, he ran no sort of race. We gave him a bit of time to freshen him up after that and he's done well to win over seven furlongs.

"We will have a go in a Stakes race next and next year he should get a mile and a quarter or even a mile and a half.

"I told the owners to pick a good name for him because I've always thought he was good - hopefully it will work out."