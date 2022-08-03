Silvestre de Sousa: Former champion jockey heading to Hong Kong in September after Covid scuppered original move

Three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa will cut short his British campaign to ride in Hong Kong.

De Sousa has been granted a licence by the Hong Kong Jockey Club to ride from August 20 to February 20, with the season kicking off at Sha Tin on September 11.

The Brazilian has ridden 67 winners in Hong Kong previously, including the 2018 Hong Kong Cup aboard Glorious Forever, as well as landing the Longines International Jockeys' Championship the same year.

De Sousa, who was British champion in 2015, 2017 and 2018, said: "I am delighted to have been asked to go back out to Hong Kong for another stint. It's a brilliant place to ride and it was just too good an opportunity to turn down.

"My plans to go back out there last year were scuppered by Covid, so it will be great to get back out there again. The quality of racing in Hong Kong is second to none and it's a real honour to be part of that. I'll be heading out there later this month and look forward to the season starting in September."

De Sousa returned to the freelance ranks in Britain this year after his retainer with King Power Racing was not renewed and he has partnered 31 winners so far this term.