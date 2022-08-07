Today on Sky Sports Racing: Naval Crown and Perfect Power clash in Prix Maurice de Gheest thriller at Deauville

Three Royal Ascot winners clash in a thrilling renewal of the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing, and there is action from Windsor and Saratoga.

2.55 Deauville - Naval Crown features in star-studded feature

Sunday's Group One Arc Prix Maurice de Gheest (2.55pm) at Deauville promises to be one of the races of the season as the winners of the Platinum Jubilee, Commonwealth Cup and Wokingham all clash.

Charlie Appleby's Naval Crown is expected to start favourite after finding only Alcohol Free too good in the July Cup last month.

As he did in the Platinum Jubilee, James Doyle gets on board looking to add another top prize to his memorable season.

Perfect Power disappointed down in seventh at Newmarket last time and therefore has plenty to prove but Christophe Soumillon has had this in mind for Richard Fahey's star sprinter for a while and a return to his Commonwealth Cup form would make him hard to beat.

Image: Alcohol Free (right) gets the better of Naval Crown to win the July Cup

Australia add a fascinating extra international angle to the feature contest, with Artorius staying in Europe after finish third in both the Platinum Jubilee and the July Cup.

Clive Cox's Harry Three warmed up for this by completing a hat-trick over course and distance in Listed company last month, while Wokingham winner Rohaan steps back up to the top level after finish fourth in the Group Three Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last time.

Image: Ryan Moore and Rohaan win the Wokingham Stakes

3.30 Deauville - Boughey and Walker aim for Listed prize

There are two British contenders heading to France for the Listed Du Cercle Stakes (3.30) over the track's five furlongs.

The George Boughey-trained Lovely Mana has been performing consistently well in a busy campaign, winning twice at Newcastle and once at Sandown, before two good efforts at Ascot on her last two appearances.

Ed Walker's Tenaya Canyon, meanwhile, has been a bit more hit and miss in Listed company, managing two runner-up efforts at Newmarket and Ayr, either side of a poor showing at Haydock.

Stepping up to Group Three level on her last start, the four-year-old put in a solid showing when running over six furlongs for the Summer Stakes.

Soumillon gets the ride on home favourite Berneuil, winner of the Listed Hampton Stakes at Chantilly in June.

Image: George Boughey sends Lovely Mana to Deauville on Sunday

3.40 Windsor - Rhubarb seeks four-timer

It has been a remarkable few weeks for Richard Price's Rhubarb, who completed a 24-day treble with three victories at Chepstow.

The five-year-old mare is now up to a career-high mark of 62 and faces three rivals in her bid for a four-timer.

Love Trophy Power, from the Roger Varian team, will be by far and away the best horse she has faced, bringing with her course-winning form from June, which was followed up with success at Yarmouth.

Tony Carroll's Second Collection is a former course and distance winner but has not been performing at the same level so far this season, while outsider Lethal Blast completes the field.

