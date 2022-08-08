Prix Maurice de Gheest: Owen Burrows to keep Minzaal at Group One level after thrilling second at Deauville

Minzaal will get another chance to bid for Group One honours in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock following his narrow defeat at Deauville on Sunday.

Fresh from an impressive victory in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last month, the Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old was placed at the highest level for the third time when filling the runner-up spot behind Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

While delighted with his star sprinter's performance, Burrows is hoping Minzaal can eventually break his Group One duck, with a trip to Merseyside next on his agenda.

"He's been knocking on the doors in these Group Ones for a few years now - he's Group One placed at two, three and four. It would just be lovely if he could get his head in front in one," said the Lambourn handler.

"The race probably wasn't run to suit the horses coming from behind, but I've got no real complaints. I thought he ran a very creditable race.

"I don't know if he could go up in trip. There's only really the Prix de la Foret over seven furlongs and I think we'll stick to the plan of going to Haydock and see what happens there.

"Jim (Crowley) is adamant he's going to be better with a bit of juice in the ground. It was pretty quick at Deauville, but it was a very good run.

"He's by Mehmas and he's got a lot going for him as a potential stallion, so if he could win a Group One it would make a big difference."

Anmaat to avoid Baaeed clash

Image: Anmaat, ridden by Kevin Stott, wins The John Smith's Cup at York

On Saturday at Haydock, Burrows saddled Anmaat to record a runaway victory in the Group Three Rose of Lancaster Stakes.

The Awtaad gelding had previously won the John Smith's Cup at York on his seasonal reappearance and Burrows admits his rapid progress has taken him by surprise.

He added: "I thought he would run well, but I didn't quite expect that. He's caught us all by surprise a little bit, so I'm not quite sure what we're going to do with him.

"The owners have got Baaeed for the Juddmonte International, so there's no point taking him on. We'll have to have a bit of a discussion with the team and see what we do.

"Unfortunately there's no Group Two that he could progress into over here. We'll have to get our thinking caps on and see what we do with him.

"Jim thought the bit of juice in the ground really helped him and you'd think we're going to get some autumn ground shortly. You wouldn't think it at the moment, but I'm sure when it does start raining we'll be moaning after a week that it won't stop!"