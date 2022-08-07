Baaeed unbeaten status not giving William Haggas sleepless nights as team stick to Juddmonte plan at York

William Haggas insists he will not be having sleepless nights over Baaeed’s unbeaten status but expects them to come next year when their superstar is retired.

The champion miler, winner of all nine of his starts, is set to take in two final races before heading to stud, with York's Juddmonte on August 17 the first stop on that journey.

That will see the four-year-old son of Sea The Stars try a mile-and-a-quarter for the first time, something Haggas and the Shadwell team [owners] have always had in mind.

Baaeed's lofty reputation, which has earned him mentions alongside the great Frankel, has led Haggas to admit feeling rare pre-race nerves and he is determined to keep Baaeed's perfect record intact.

"The fact he is unbeaten is quite a big thing and I've felt it a bit this year," Haggas told Sky Sports Racing. "None of us want to get beat now, especially as we're in the home straight with just two races left.

"If he gets beaten, he gets beaten, and it will be because he doesn't run fast enough.

Image: Jim Crowley high fives Baaeed's groom after winning at Royal Ascot

"We don't have sleepless nights. That will be next year when we're trying to look for another like him and can't find him.

"We want to get it right for him because he deserves all the accolades he gets."

'He's bred to stay so why shouldn't we try it?'

Haggas is happy to ignore calls to keep unbeaten superstar Baaeed at a mile and expects him to be hard to beat in the Juddmonte at York

Haggas revealed he has ignored calls from at least one trusted colleague, urging him to keep Baaeed at a mile.

The son of Sea The Stars is expected to have no issue with the added distance and Haggas is more than happy to give it a go.

"We have always thought he would be better at further," Haggas said. "I'm not saying 'better' now but we think he will handle further. We need to try it.

"If he doesn't stay, he doesn't stay, but I don't think it's right for us to end his career only staying at a mile.

"He's bred to stay so why shouldn't we try it?

"I had an email yesterday from someone I respect very much, saying I'm a nutter and 'keep him at a mile and he won't be beaten'. While I respect their opinion, we have to try.

"If Jim [Crowley, jockey] can wait a bit and use that turn of foot, I think he'll be hard to beat."