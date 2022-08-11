Prix Jacques Le Marois: William Haggas' Maljoom ruled out of Deauville Group One date after dirty scope

Maljoom has been ruled out of Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville - live on Sky Sports Racing - due to a dirty scope.

Trained by William Haggas, the colt won the German Guineas earlier in the season before an finishing an unlucky fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes, beaten just half a length after a troubled passage.

Connections had patiently waited for the all-aged Group One but unfortunately a new plan will now need to be drawn up.

Haggas said: "Unfortunately Maljoom has scoped dirty. It's a shame but that's it."

Now down to a ten-runner field, Sunday's Group One still includes the likes of Coroebus and Native Trail from the Charlie Appleby yard, as well as John and Thady Gosden's Inspiral and State Of Rest from the Joseph O'Brien team.

Bathrat Leon represents Japanese handler Yoshito Yahagi with Jean-Claude Rouget's pair of Djo Francais and Erevann making up the home defence ahead of Friday's final declaration stage.

You can watch the race this Sunday from Deauville, live only on Sky Sports Racing.