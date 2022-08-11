 Skip to content

Racing League tables: London and The South extend advantage at the top as Sean Levey leads race for £20k prize

London and The South (340 points) lead Wales and The West and The East after week two of Racing League at Lingfield Park; Frankie Dettori rides first winner of competition; watch week three from Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on August 25

Thursday 11 August 2022 21:16, UK

Sean Levey enjoyed his fourth Racing League winner as Richard Hannon's Immortal Beauty landed the nursery at Lingfield for team London and The South

London and The South extended their advantage at the top of Racing League with a double at Lingfield on week two of the competition.

Starting the evening with a 46-point lead, Matt Chapman's side secured maximum points (25) in races three and seven as Immortal Beauty and Diamond Bay both scored.

The big movers in the table were The East, lifting themselves off the bottom with victory in the opening race and following that up with a number of placed efforts, adding valuable points to their overall total.

Ireland also enjoyed their first victory of the competition but head to Newcastle for week three, live on Sky Sports Racing on August 25, trailing their six rivals.

Sean Levey, who rode Immortal Beauty to victory, remains the leader in the jockey standings, with a huge £20,000 on offer to the top rider at the conclusion of the competition.

Having ridden in 13 of the 15 races so far, Levey has amassed 163 points, 56 more than his nearest rival David Allan (The North).

Danny Muscutt, who denied Frankie Dettori a double on the night at Lingfield, has made a fast start for London and The South, winning with Diamond Bay and finishing second on Sunningdale, Menai Bridge and Street Kid.

