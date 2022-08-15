Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot hero Missed The Cut in Deauville for Group Two Prix Guillaume D'ornano

After Sunday’s thrilling Prix Jacques le Marois, the Group action keeps coming at Deauville on a busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 Deauville - Missed The Cut and Al Hakeem clash in cracking contest

Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut and French Derby fourth Al Hakeem are the headline acts for a cracking renewal of the Group Two Prix Guillaume D'ornano (2.50pm) at Deauville on Monday.

The former was last seen in June when completing a memorable Royal Ascot double for trainer George Boughey, looking then like a Group-level star in a handicap by running out a comprehensive winner of the Golden Gates Stakes.

Missed The Cut is the only overseas representative and looks to follow the path of Eminent, Knight To Behold, Headman, Mishriff and Dubai Honour as the British try to win the race for the sixth year in a row.

Jean-Claude Rouget is the last French trainer to lift the trophy and once again leads the home challenge with Al Hakeem, last seen chasing home Vadeni at Chantilly, having won a Listed prize before that in May.

He also saddles Hauran, in the same colours of Al Shaqab Racing, but he needs to show marked improvement after finishing last of the seven behind his stablemate when last seen.

6.10 Bangor-on-Dee - Shareef Star seeks hat-trick against Bob's Bar

Leading Bangor trainer Donald McCain looks to have a great chance of adding to his remarkable course record - 200 victories - with recent Worcester winner Bob's Bar in the Rachel Jones Memorial Handicap Chase (6.10).

The six-year-old has made a successful switch to fences, scoring for the first time over two-and-a-half miles here in April, but has since looked more comfortable at this two-mile trip.

His main rival is hat-trick seeker Shareef Star for father and son duo James and Peter Bowen.

The seven-year-old runs off a career-high mark of 110 after backing up victory at Newton Abbot with a course and distance success at the end of July.

Robert Walford's Elios D'Or has been in good nick of late, winning at Ludlow in May and producing a couple of solid efforts in defeat since.

Image: Donald McCain is the leading all-time trainer at Bangor-On-Dee with 200 winners

6.50 Windsor - Treacherous heads competitive handicap feature

Following an unlucky fourth in the recent Sprint Series Final here two weeks ago, Ed De Giles's Treacherous drops in class for the MPM Flooring & Gemco Contracts Handicap (6.50).

The eight-year-old is at the top of the weights and heads nine runners as he looks to end over a two-year wait for a victory.

Geoffrey Deacon's La Roca Del Fuego is a course and distance winner from April and has his winning jockey from that day, George Bass, back on board and claiming 5lb.

Having run below par here in July, Le Roca Del Fuego bounced back to form when third of 20 runners in the highly competitive 'Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe' at York last time.

Monday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Bangor-On-Dee, Deauville, Lingfield and Windsor live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, August 15