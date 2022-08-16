 Skip to content

Darley Yorkshire Oaks: Irish trio La Petite Coco, Tuesday and Magical Lagoon face Group One heroine Alpinista

In a stellar field of seven, two Oaks winners in Tuesday and Magical Lagoon alongside La Petite Coco make a strong Irish team; Alpinista bids for a fifth Group One in a row, whilst Raclette aims to provide French trainer Andre Fabre with a big winner

Tuesday 16 August 2022 11:52, UK

Magical Lagoon (left) holds off the challenge of Toy to win the Irish Oaks
Image: Magical Lagoon (left) holds off the challenge of Toy to win the Irish Oaks

A strong Irish-trained challenge on the Darley Yorkshire Oaks is in prospect at York on Thursday.

Epsom heroine Tuesday (Aidan O'Brien), Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon (Jessica Harrington) and Pretty Polly victor La Petite Coco (Paddy Twomey) are all set to take on Sir Mark Prescott's Alpinista and Andre Fabre's Raclette.

The latter was supplemented for the mile-and-a-half feature by her Juddmonte connections, while Alpinista is looking for her fifth top-level prize in a row, in what is set to be her last run before a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Jockey Luke Morris is excited to partner multiple Group One winner Alpinista in Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks as she takes her next step on the road to the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Also featuring in a top-class field of seven are Poptronic for Karl Burke and the William Haggas-trained Lilac Road.

The day two card on the Knavesmire starts with the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, in which all eyes will be on Burke's Queen Mary winner Dramatised.

Leading the opposition is Saeed bin Suroor's Mawj, who was second to Meditate at Royal Ascot and has since won at Newmarket in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Easy Wolverhampton winner Haskoy (Ralph Beckett) is one of the interesting ones in the Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes.

