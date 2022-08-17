Juddmonte International: Baaeed makes it a perfect 10 races unbeaten with devastating display

Unbeaten Baaeed made it a perfect 10 out of 10 with a devastating performance stepping up in trip in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday.

In an excellent field including last year's winner Mishriff and Irish Guineas hero Native Trail, Baaeed (2/5) and Jim Crowley blew apart the field for William Haggas and the Shadwell team, winning in a rout by six-and-a-half lengths from Mishriff, with outsider Sir Busker running an excellent race back in third after blowing the start.

The four-year-old entered the race with nine wins over the mile distance, but had a slight question mark stepping up to the ten-furlong trip against a host of Group winners.

Image: Jim Crowley and Baaeed quickens up smartly to take out the Juddmonte International at York.

But after being held up in the early stages, Crowley was in no rush to chase down early leader High Definition and Ryan Moore who set a decent pace.

And as the race developed in the closing three furlongs, Crowley ushered his mount out who effortlessly put away Mishriff and galloped away into the distance for a visually sensational display.

Speaking after the race, a delighted Crowley told ITV Racing: "I just couldn't believe it. I've always known he was there, from day one, the very first time I rode him at Newmarket, I knew he was a bit special then.

"It is very hard to say things like that because you can always get beaten and every horse is beatable.

"But he just has everything - he is the perfect racehorse. I'm not joking, I think he could win a July Cup up to a mile and a half. He has everything. He is an easy ride and was on it today. He took a nice hold going down to the start.

"He is not ground dependent - he is just the perfect racehorse. It was great. I was always in control. I will never find another horse like this again. He is as good as the greats."

Trainer William Haggas added: "Just give him credit for what he does - don't compare him to (2012 winner) Frankel. It was a superlative performance and very satisfying to see him on the bridle a furlong and a half out. It proves he gets the trip.

"I was tense. I was happy with him. We had a little scare with a veterinary issue before the race, which I will deal with later, and those sort of things add to a bit of pressure. All my family are here and my darling wife is laid up at home - I hope this makes her feel better.

"He will go for the Champion Stakes at Ascot. He can't do both (the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the Champion Stakes), and we wanted our finale in the Champion Stakes and that has always been the plan.

Image: Jim Crowley couldn't hide his delight after Baaeed won the Juddmonte in emphatic fashion.

"It was a spectacular performance and I'm glad now that everyone will believe me. We think he is fantastic and have felt so for some time.

"Sure, I have been slow to get him up in trip, but he has been so dominant at a mile. Why? Because this was a perfect opportunity, he clearly stays it well.

"He has just got a fabulous engine and a fabulous temperament. And, as I have said a few times, finding me another one is going to be the tricky bit."

Analysis

Former Champion Jockey and Sky Sports Racing pundit Seb Sanders

"It was a pleasure to watch. I thought it was a brilliant performance. He looked a fresh horse when he hit the line.

"Here's the conundrum: Do you stick him in the Arc and only not run him if it's soft ground? He'd be even money or less. After how relaxed he was, they may have to think about the Arc. I haven't seen anything in the Arc that can beat him.

"I found that amazing the way he through that race. He was an incredibly fresh horse at the line. I think the Arc will be on the peripheral if the ground is good or better."