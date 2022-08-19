Today on Sky Sports Racing: Roaring Lion colt on show at Newcastle for Michael Bell team

A double dose of all-weather action on Friday as potential Classic contenders head to Newcastle alongside a competitive card at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

7:39 Newcastle - Roaring Lion colt goes for Qatar Racing

A whole host of big-name owners and trainers head to Gosforth Park for the British EBF Future Stayers Novice Stakes (7:39), with Derby and Guineas entries galore among the two-year-olds.

One of the more intriguing entries is the Roaring Lion colt Gallant Lion for the Michael Bell team on debut, running in the Qatar Racing colours made famous by the superstar who is sadly no longer with us.

Last year's heat was won by Lusail for Al Shaqab Racing - who send Al Motasim to the race for the Hugo Palmer team, with Ben Curtis in the saddle.

Animate could well go off favourite, having finishing behind subsequent winners Victory Dance and Bresson on debut for Simon and Ed Crisford - he looks the most interesting of those with a run.

6:29 Newcastle - Boughey's Sondheim to continue fine run?

A gelding operation looks to have worked the charm for Simply Sondheim, who has rattled off four successive victories for the George Boughey team, jumping up the handicap ranks, and will head the market in the Go Racing With vickers.bet Handicap (6:29).

Frankel colt Chimed is an intriguing opponent, having fallen down the pecking order at the Sir Michael Stoute yard after a string of poor runs when odds-on favourite.

Image: James Doyle and George Boughey celebrating Cachet's Guineas success

The third last time out at Southwell offered some encouragement, but a bigger rival might be Arch Moon for the Michael Dods yard, who was a good third last time out at Ayr.

6:40 Wolverhampton - Talamanca goes for hat-trick

Further south at Dunstall Park, Richard Spencer aims Talamanca at the At The Races App Market Movers Nursery Handicap (6:40), having won his last two, including on Monday at Catterick in good fashion.

The two-year-old shoulders a penalty for those back-to-back wins but still looks to have a favourite's chance, with only Kevin Philippart De Foy's Byfornow already recording a victory in his career.

He won at Bath on debut but has not been as good since, and makes his all-weather debut with Callum Hutchinson taking 5lb off his mount.

Watch every race from Newcastle and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, August 19.