Lonsdale Cup: Stradivarius ruled out of York Group Two on Friday with bruised foot and Trueshan a doubt

Superstar stayer Stradivarius has been ruled out of Friday’s Lonsdale Cup at York with a bruised foot.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained eight-year-old, who is unbeaten in six previous visits to the Knavesmire, was set to feature in a classy field for the Group Two contest on day three of the Ebor Festival.

But a last-minute setback, reportedly suffered as the team were preparing to travel north in the early hours of Friday morning, means Stradivarius will not return to defend his crown.

Stradivarius, who is enjoying a fine season in what is widely expected to be his final year on track before heading for stallion duties, won the Yorkshire Cup in May before finishing third in the Ascot Gold Cup and a thrilling second in last month's Goodwood Cup.

His absence leaves seven in the Lonsdale Cup, although Alan King's dual Group One winner Trueshan - the mount of Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle - is a doubt with the ground still good, good to firm in places.

Image: Trueshan is a doubt for the race due to the ground conditions

Andrew Balding's improving stayer Coltrane joins stablemate Nate The Great, while Quickthorn is on a hat-trick for Hughie Morrison following Group Two success in France last month.

Ian Williams' Reshoun, Brian Ellison's Tashkhan and the Gemma Tutty-trained Mostly Cloudy complete the line-up.