Aesop's Fables is as low as 10/1 for next year's 2000 Guineas having won the Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in authoritative fashion as Aidan O’Brien completed a four-timer.

The Ballydoyle maestro ran two in the Group Two event over seven furlongs and it surprised some than Ryan Moore was on Aesop's Fables over the Frankel colt Hans Andersen given his chosen mount had won over five furlongs back in April.

And on entering the final furlong it appeared Moore had got it wrong as Hans Andersen took over at the head of affairs from Donnacha O'Brien's Proud And Regal.

Surprisingly for a horse who had won over the minimum trip and is by No Nay Never, Aesop's Fables (3/1) was caught momentarily flat-footed and had a good three lengths to make up.

When Moore got him levelled up, Aesop's Fables found a very taking change of gear and he powered clear to win by two and a quarter lengths.

"He had a little setback after winning at Navan and was a long time off. He's a big, strong powerful horse and is built like a sprinter," said O'Brien.

Image: Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien in conversation in the parade ring at the Curragh

"He travelled well and I was a bit worried going up to seven [furlongs]. We'll see how he comes out of this before deciding where we go next but you would have to be thinking Group One now.

"I would say he will progress a lot from this to his next run."

While Coral were impressed and go 10/1 for the Guineas, Paddy Power and Betfair have him at 14/1.

Meditate maintained her unbeaten record with a straightforward victory in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes at the Curragh.

Last seen winning the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot where she beat a subsequent Group Two winner in Mawj, she was returning from a 64-day break.

While at the two furlong pole Olivia Maralda appeared to be briefly travelling the better of the two, Ryan Moore had yet to fully ask for everything.

Image: Meditate sticks to the rail and wins the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes

Joseph O'Brien's Thornbrook also emerged looking a threat but Moore was just waiting for the right time to press the button. When he did, the response was pretty immediate and Meditate began to stretch away.

There was a brief moment of alarm inside the last 100 yards when the 8/13 favourite took a false step, colliding with the rail, but she still held off Olivia Maralda by three-quarters of a length.

Coral trimmed Meditate into 10/1 from 12s for next year's 1000 Guineas behind 8/1 favourite and stablemate Statuette.

As well as winning the two Group races at the Curragh on Saturday, O'Brien also struck with a couple of winners with Classic potential in Hiawatha and Continuous.

Image: Hiawatha gets off the mark at the third attempt for Aidan O'Brien

Betfair trimmed Hiawatha's 2023 Cazoo Derby odds into 25/1 from 33s when he got off the mark at the third time of asking in the Coolmore Arizona Irish EBF Maiden under an uncomplicated ride from Ryan Moore.

The winner is a full brother to Luxembourg and cost €1.2m.

O'Brien said of the 5/4 favourite: "He came forward from his first two runs. We thought he'd win his first two runs but he was very babyish and Ryan said he still is.

"He's a fine, big horse and should progress from two to three. He's in the Goffs Million Sales race [on September 24]."

Moore then adopted the very same tactics on Continuous (100/30 favourite) who made all in the Join Racing TV For Just 12 Euro A Month At racingtv.com Now Irish EBF Maiden.

A first winner in Ireland for the Japanese sire Heart's Cry, he was doing his best work at the finish.

Image: Continuous makes a strong winning debut at the Curragh

He was given a 33/1 quote for both the Guineas and the Derby by Betfair.

"Ryan was very happy with him and said he's still a baby. He said before he got up on him that the Heart's Cry horses that he knew in Japan all stay well, so that's why he made it.

"I think the mare went over to be covered by Deep Impact but then he had the accident so that's how it came about. He's the only Heart's Cry that we have.

"He kept on really well and could go for the Beresford. That's over a mile but he's well capable of stepping up."