Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori back for week three at Newcastle looking for second win on Postmark

After a week off, the Racing League returns for round three at Newcastle on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing, with Frankie Dettori back on board his winner from Lingfield.

6.15 Newcastle - Week two heroes Tregony & Postmark top 14

Wales and The West enjoyed a double on week two of Racing League at Lingfield as they gave chase to early runaway leaders London and The South and those two victorious horses clash as in the William Hill Extra Place Races Racing League Race Sixteen (6.15pm).

Postmark gave Dettori a dream introduction to this year's competition with victory for Milton Harris, who expects the three-year-old to take "high rank" as a juvenile hurdler once his Flat duties are complete this summer.

Clive Cox's Tregony also keeps the same winning partnership with Saffie Osborne on board and boasts course and distance-winning form from last year's Racing League.

London and The South look to Robyn Brisland's Swatch to lead their charge as the colt returns from a 147-day break after winning a Lingfield maiden over a mile-and-a-two furlongs at the end of March.

Home side The North are represented by last time out winner Natchez Trace from the Declan Carroll team, with regular rider Harrison Shaw booked.

Image: Dettori (right) rides Postmark to victory at Lingfield in the Racing League

8.15 Newcastle - In-form Mokaatil and Mitrosonfire clash in classy sprint

It could be a big night for Wales and The West, with Jamie Osborne's team also holding a strong hand in the William Hill Play Responsibly Racing League Race Twenty (8.15).

Both their contenders are last-time-out winners, with top weight Mokaatil landing a valuable Sandown handicap just four days ago.

Saffie Osborne rides Ian Williams' sprint star, while Callum Shepherd is booked on William Muir and Chris Grassick's Mitrosonfire, successful at Newmarket at the start of August.

The North's Carroll and Shaw combine again with hat-trick seeking True Mason, while Yorkshire's Badri and The East's Natural Path represent likely dangers.

Wales and The West team manager Jamie Osborne says trainer Roger Varian was 'adamant' on running Honky Tonk Man on week three of Racing League at Newcastle

3.28 Ffos Las - Jahoori faces Doncaster winner Melek Alreeh

An intriguing field of 10 go to post for the 3A's Leisure Carmarthen Novice Stakes (3.28) at Ffos Las on Thursday.

Roger Varian's 89-rated Jahoori carries the benchmark after chasing home subsequent Listed winner Haskoy at Wolverhampton over a mile-and-a-half last month.

That was his second runner-up effort in a row and is likely to be a popular choice to break his maiden with Jim Crowley booked to ride for the first time.

The only runner with winning experience is David Simcock's Melek Alreeh after success at Doncaster on second start last month.

Ralph Beckett's filly Allemande, a daughter of Sea The Moon, showed plenty of promise on debut when third at Kempton at the start of July.

