Today on Sky Sports Racing: Group Three prize at the mercy of Tom Marquand and William Haggas team

Windsor's excellent Saturday evening card features the Group Three Winter Hill Stakes, with Tom Marquand and William Haggas bidding for more success with Grocer Jack.

6:35 Windsor - Winter Hill set up for Grocer Jack?

The feature Group Three Sytner Sunningdale & Maidenhead BMW Winter Hill Stakes (6:35) has attracted a classy field of seven, with Grocer Jack for the all-conquering William Haggas and Tom Marquand the likely market leader.

A two-time Group winner in Germany, the five-year-old made a big statement when romping to a nine-length success in the Listed bet365 Stakes at Newbury, although he was a shade disappointing when a beaten favourite at Haydock last time out.

If he does not live up to expectations, likely frontrunner Majestic Dawn could be the one to land the £34,000 first prize. A game winner of a Goodwood Listed contest earlier this season, he was only just edged out in a Deauville Group Three earlier this month.

Others to consider include multiple Group Three winner Regal Reality for the Sir Michael Stoute team and Achelois, a Listed winner at York on last start.

6:05 Windsor - Nothing to split August Stakes contenders

On paper, this year's renewal of the Listed Royal Windsor August Stakes (6:05) looks a very competitive affair with not much splitting the top four or five in the market.

Official ratings have four horses rated between 102 and 104, although the three-year-old duo Cresta (Freddie and Martyn Meade) and Maksud (Hughie Morrison) will get 8lb from their older rivals.

That could be pivotal, although it looks hard to rule out Felix if he can rediscover some decent turf form for Marco Botti, having finished fourth in the Easter Classic on All-Weather Finals Day last time out.

Ten-year-old Desert Encounter is the highest rated in the race but was a disappointment at Glorious Goodwood last time out for the David Simcock team.

5:34 Windsor - Zero Carbon bids to get back to best

Progressive three-year-old Zero Carbon was only fourth last time at Haydock when chasing a fourth consecutive victory but could well bounce back in the Racing League On Sky Sports Racing Handicap (5:34).

It's a first venture to Windsor for the Richard Hughes-trained colt, with Finley Marsh taking over in the saddle from Pat Dobbs.

Lovely Breeze looks to be getting back to form for the Hugo Palmer team and looks a threat, while bottom weight Port Noir was a good second for the Robert Stephens team.

Watch all the action from Windsor live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Saturday 27th August.