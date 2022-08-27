Today on Sky Sports Racing: Group Three prize at the mercy of Tom Marquand and William Haggas team

Grocer Jack was an excellent winner at Newbury two starts ago and will bid to land a first Group race in the UK at Windsor; also on the card, three-year-old Maksud and Cresta take on older rivals in the August Stakes; watch Windsor live on Sky Sports Racing
Thursday 25 August 2022 16:21, UK
Windsor's excellent Saturday evening card features the Group Three Winter Hill Stakes, with Tom Marquand and William Haggas bidding for more success with Grocer Jack.
The feature Group Three Sytner Sunningdale & Maidenhead BMW Winter Hill Stakes (6:35) has attracted a classy field of seven, with Grocer Jack for the all-conquering William Haggas and Tom Marquand the likely market leader.
A two-time Group winner in Germany, the five-year-old made a big statement when romping to a nine-length success in the Listed bet365 Stakes at Newbury, although he was a shade disappointing when a beaten favourite at Haydock last time out.
Watch the Group Three Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor live only on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, August 27 at 6.35pm
If he does not live up to expectations, likely frontrunner Majestic Dawn could be the one to land the £34,000 first prize. A game winner of a Goodwood Listed contest earlier this season, he was only just edged out in a Deauville Group Three earlier this month.
Others to consider include multiple Group Three winner Regal Reality for the Sir Michael Stoute team and Achelois, a Listed winner at York on last start.
On paper, this year's renewal of the Listed Royal Windsor August Stakes (6:05) looks a very competitive affair with not much splitting the top four or five in the market.
Official ratings have four horses rated between 102 and 104, although the three-year-old duo Cresta (Freddie and Martyn Meade) and Maksud (Hughie Morrison) will get 8lb from their older rivals.
Watch every race from the St Leger Festival from Doncaster, including the final British Classic of the year, live only on Sky Sports Racing from September 7-10
That could be pivotal, although it looks hard to rule out Felix if he can rediscover some decent turf form for Marco Botti, having finished fourth in the Easter Classic on All-Weather Finals Day last time out.
Ten-year-old Desert Encounter is the highest rated in the race but was a disappointment at Glorious Goodwood last time out for the David Simcock team.
Progressive three-year-old Zero Carbon was only fourth last time at Haydock when chasing a fourth consecutive victory but could well bounce back in the Racing League On Sky Sports Racing Handicap (5:34).
It's a first venture to Windsor for the Richard Hughes-trained colt, with Finley Marsh taking over in the saddle from Pat Dobbs.
Don't miss a single minute of the action as the Racing League continues at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing, on Thursday, August 25
Lovely Breeze looks to be getting back to form for the Hugo Palmer team and looks a threat, while bottom weight Port Noir was a good second for the Robert Stephens team.
Saturday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds
Watch all the action from Windsor live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Saturday 27th August.