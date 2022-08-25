 Skip to content

Racing League tables: Wales & the West close in on London & the South as Frankie Dettori strikes at Newcastle

The big winners on the evening were Wales and the West as well as jockeys Kieran Shoemark and Saffie Osborne, who jumped into the top five with victories on the evening; watch Week Four of the Racing League from Windsor next Thursday on Sky Sports Racing

By Conor Stroud

Thursday 25 August 2022 22:02, UK

Frankie Dettori
Image: Frankie Dettori got a winner at Newcastle as Wales and the West close in on London and the South.

Wales and the West closed in on London and the South in a dramatic third week of the Racing League from Newcastle, with Frankie Dettori bagging a winner on the card.

London and the South came into the night with something of a commanding lead, but slowly had it whittled down throughout the evening as both Wales and the West riders, Saffie Osborne and Frankie Dettori, bagged winners on the card.

Osborne struck in Race Two with Tregony, before Dettori guided home the well-backed favourite of Race Five, Zaman Jemil for the Roger Charlton team.

Racing League standings after Week Three
Image: Racing League standings after Week Three

The other big winners on the evening were Yorkshire and The East, whilst The North managed to overhaul Scotland, who have dropped down to sixth place.

In the race for the £20,000 on offer for leading rider, Kieran Shoemark was the big winner after a pair of victories on the card with Wynter Wildes and Fresh Hope, but he still remains some way behind Sean Levey, who did not ride at Newcastle on Thursday night.

Saffie Osborne was the other big mover, jumping into second place after a winner as well as several other points hauls throughout the night.

Racing League jockey standings after Week Three.
Image: Racing League jockey standings after Week Three

