Racing League tables: Wales & the West close in on London & the South as Frankie Dettori strikes at Newcastle

Wales and the West closed in on London and the South in a dramatic third week of the Racing League from Newcastle, with Frankie Dettori bagging a winner on the card.

London and the South came into the night with something of a commanding lead, but slowly had it whittled down throughout the evening as both Wales and the West riders, Saffie Osborne and Frankie Dettori, bagged winners on the card.

Osborne struck in Race Two with Tregony, before Dettori guided home the well-backed favourite of Race Five, Zaman Jemil for the Roger Charlton team.

Image: Racing League standings after Week Three

The other big winners on the evening were Yorkshire and The East, whilst The North managed to overhaul Scotland, who have dropped down to sixth place.

In the race for the £20,000 on offer for leading rider, Kieran Shoemark was the big winner after a pair of victories on the card with Wynter Wildes and Fresh Hope, but he still remains some way behind Sean Levey, who did not ride at Newcastle on Thursday night.

Saffie Osborne was the other big mover, jumping into second place after a winner as well as several other points hauls throughout the night.