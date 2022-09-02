Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien could be stars of show at Ascot on Friday

Ascot is back on Sky Sports Racing on Friday for the first fixture of the track's two-day meeting, where Ryan Moore could well be the star of the show.

4.20 Ascot - Perrett books Moore for Ascot feature

Moore has an excellent book of five rides at Ascot, but the pick of them arguably comes in the feature Champagne Jacquart Handicap (4.20), with unexposed four-year-old Rebel Territory looking to have an excellent chance at the weights.

The Amanda Perrett-trained gelding landed the valuable Whitsun Cup earlier this season at Sandown, before finishing a good sixth at Glorious Goodwood in the £150,000 Golden Mile.

His mark has remained unaltered for that run, and with this looking a less-competitive heat, he should take all the beating.

Of the more likely rivals, Greatgadian has a decent chance after a nice third in the Shergar Cup over the course and distance earlier this month, while Dubai Mirage runs for the Saeed bin Suroor team after taking fifth behind subsequent Group winner Tempus at Ascot in July.

Image: Rebel Territory, ridden by Jim Crowley, comes home to win The Coral Whitsun Cup Handicap at Sandown

2.35 Ascot - Exciting Ballydoyle, Godolphin and Qatar Racing juveniles clash

Aidan O'Brien sends a rare two-year-old debutant to the Berkshire track as Paddington features in a field of nine for the Charbonnel Et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes (2.35).

The Siyouni colt, the mount of Ballydoyle's star man Moore, cost a lofty €420,000 and is a half-brother to the useful Masterpiece.

Of the eight rivals, just three boast previous racecourse experience, including Godolphin's City Of King, who finished a close enough fifth when a beaten favourite for the Charlie Appleby yard at Sandown on August 21.

Richard Hannon's Onslow Gardens made a promising start to his career when finishing runner-up behind Local Dynasty at Newmarket last month.

The ill-fated Roaring Lion has sired five different winners already from his limited string this year and John and Thady Gosden, Qatar Racing and Cieren Fallon will be hoping Lion Tamer can add to that list on debut.

Image: Watch every race from Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on September 2-3

2.15 Newcastle - Sound Pleasure seeks hat-trick against Swift Lioness

Trainer James Horton looks to have found exciting juvenile Sound Pleasure an ideal opportunity to land the hat-trick for owner John Dance as he heads a field of six for the Vickers.Bet Best Odds Guaranteed Every Day Nursery (2.15).

After a promising debut at Haydock in May, the son of Kodiac has scored over six furlongs at Redcar and seven and a half at Beverley, and now tackles the full mile for the first time.

Roaring Lion filly Swift Lioness steps up in trip after two runs over seven furlongs for Mark and Charlie Johnston, including her winning debut at Lingfield in June.

Karl Burke's Ramz switches to the All-Weather after four winless efforts on Turf, but has hit the frame - twice third and second last time at Carlisle - on three of those outings.

Watch every race from Ascot and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, September 2