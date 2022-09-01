Racing League tables: London & The South move clear of Wales & The West as Sean Levey dominates jockeys title race

Sean Levey strengthened his stranglehold on the race to be crowned top jockey in the Racing League with another crucial victory for London & The South on night four of the team competition.

Levey has made no secret of his desire to take the top prize and the £20,000 bonus which will be handed to the top rider at the finale in Newcastle on September 15.

Having celebrated four winners already as he headed to Windsor on Thursday, Levey teamed up with Paul and Oliver Cole's Sanitiser to lead home a 1-2 for London & The South, who ended the evening 48 points clear of nearest challengers Wales & The West.

Image: Sean Levey has extended his lead at the top of the Racing League jockeys standings to 72 points

It moves Levey onto 228 points with three of his maximum 20 rides left.

Wales & The West's Saffie Osborne is the nearest challenger on 156 (16 rides), while Levey's teammate Danny Muscutt has the most rides left (10) and trails the runaway leader by 100.

Image: London & The South lead by 48 going into round five of Racing League at Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing on September 8

Despite a double on the card at Windsor, The East failed to make significant ground on the top two and sit on 455 points, 83 behind Wales & The West (538).

There were two winner also for The North (407), while Ireland still trail the field on 217 despite celebrating a rare success with the Jessica Harrington-trained That's Just Dandy.