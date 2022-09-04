Today on Sky Sports Racing: Coroebus heads to Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp looking to bounce back

ParisLongchamp plays host to a cracking Sunday card on Sky Sports Racing, featuring five group races headlined by the Prix du Moulin.

2.48 ParisLongchamp - Coroebus & The Revenant head Moulin 10

Last year's Group One Prix du Moulin (2.48pm) was won by the world's best Baaeed, and while the 2022 edition is unlikely to feature a horse of that level, it is still headed by a Royal Ascot hero on a revival mission.

Charlie Appleby's St James's Palace winner Coroebus will be the star attraction in Paris as he returns to France looking to bounce back from a disappointing fifth in the Jacques le Marois at Deauville last month.

William Buick is on board once more as they take on Royal Ascot runner-up Lusail once more, with Richard Hannon's colt subsequently third in the Prix Jean Prat and down the field in seventh in the Lennox at Goodwood.

The main danger to Coroebus looks to be from the home team and Francis-Henri Graffard's seven-year-old The Revenant, who made the most of a couple of drops down in grade to win back-to-back races at Saint-Cloud in Spring.

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore team up for the Irish challenge with Order Of Australia - fourth in the Jacques le Marois - while Ed Walker sends over star filly Dreamloper.

Image: Dreamloper heads to Paris on Sunday looking to upset the odds in the Prix du Moulin

3.33 ParisLongchamp - British raiders the ones to beat in Group Three

The Group Three Prix du Prince d'Orange (3.33) features a strong British hand as William Buick takes on Ryan Moore.

Buick is booked for Simon and Ed Crisford's West Wind Blows, who remains dangerously unexposed having followed his ninth-placed finish in the Derby with a straightforward Listed victory at Hamilton and a good sixth in the Group Three Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

Star Of India makes a first start for new trainer Harry Eustace but will be familiar to Moore having joined from Aidan O'Brien's yard.

He was last seen finishing down in 13th in the Derby but could well have more to offer.

Jean-Claude Rouget's Epic Poet leads the home challenge after scoring in Listed company at Compiegne in July.

Image: West Wind Blows (left) warms up on the gallops

2.05 Fontwell - Sofia's Rock and Midnights Legacy clash in feature

As the jumps season proper creeps ever closer, it is interesting to see Alan King send useful sort Midnights Legacy back over obstacles in the Bigmore Wills And Probate Handicap Hurdle (2.05).

The five-year-old has proved himself as a solid operator between both codes, scoring this year at Ludlow over jumps and at Epsom on the Flat.

He heads a field of six including Sofia's Rock, who makes a first start for Harriet Dickin after switching from the powerful Dan Skelton team.

He was picked up at Market Rasen last month after winning a low-level selling race as expected.

Milton Harris' Technological is likely to be in the mix once more after finishing second in a similar contest over the same course and distance last month.

