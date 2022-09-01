Rossa Ryan: Young jockey leaving Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing after contract is terminated by mutual consent

Rossa Ryan says leaving his role as retained rider for Amo Racing is a "difficult decision" after the young jockey’s contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The Irishman's future appeared up in air when his name did not appear as booked for a number of horses for Amo - run by football agent Kia Joorabchian - in August.

Ryan was the first to publicly explain the situation, claiming that the relationship had ended, before Joorabchian later stated the jockey's absence was due to an internal investigation.

Providing an update on Thursday, Joorabchian said Ryan now wants to "explore wider pastures" as the pair seemingly part ways in amicable fashion.

In a statement, Joorabchian said: "I thank Rossa and I am particularly very happy and proud at everything we have achieved together.

"We found Rossa as a young apprentice who looked hungry for success. He came on board the Amo team with little experience and has since developed into a wonderful jockey with a massively bright future whom I have no doubt will be amongst the best in the world in the near future.

Image: Go Bears Go and Rossa Ryan win the Phoenix Sprint Stakes in the colours of Amo Racing

"He has become part of our family in the last two years and he is very dear to our hearts. It is for this reason we respect the fact that he now wants to explore wider pastures so he goes with our full blessing, and we hope he will ride for us again in the future."

Ryan said: "Firstly I would like to thank Kia for taking for obscurity and placing me at the head of Amo racing. It was a huge gamble for him to give such a mammoth opportunity to someone so young.

"Thankfully we've had fantastic success throughout our partnership. Personally, I wish him and Amo Racing the best of luck in the future - no doubt they will continue to be hugely successful.

"Amo have been a breath of fresh air in racing over the last few years and they've never been afraid to take on the traditional powerhouses of racing. They deserve to be commended for their bravery.

"As a young jockey, I wish to explore new experiences.

"Leaving Amo has been a difficult decision, and I will consider it an honour should they call on me in the future.

"On a personal level myself and Kia remain the closest of friends, so I wish him and all at Amo Racing the very best of luck."