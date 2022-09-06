St Leger: Martyn Meade delighted to secure Doncaster specialist Andrea Atzeni for Zechariah ride in Saturday's Classic

Martyn Meade feels the stars could be aligning for Zechariah’s Classic bid with Doncaster specialist Andrea Atzeni drafted in for the ride.

Saturday's St Leger, live on Sky Sports Racing, has been the long-term aim for the son of Nathaniel, who bounced back to form in the Group Three Geoffrey Freer at Newbury last month.

A runners-up effort in the Group Two Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot behind fellow Leger contender Eldar Eldarov also represents strong form in the book and Meade feels Zechariah's current price of 10/1 could underplay his star's chances.

"We're very much looking forward to it, it's a very exciting prospect," Meade told Sky Sports Racing. "We planned this at the beginning of the season as so much can go wrong in the build-up to these races but luckily he's stayed in great form and, if anything, improved during the season.

"We're all set to go and come Saturday hopefully he'll put on a good show.

"At Newbury, we were coming back from a pretty moderate run at Newmarket, but his showing in the Geoffrey Freer was fantastic. It was a big sigh of relief."

Image: Eldar Eldarov just gets there in time to win the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, with Zechariah (left) in second

Atzeni, winner of the 2014 and 2015 Leger and who operates a 20 per cent strike rate on Town Moor, is called upon with regular rider Tom Marquand in Ireland.

"We're very lucky to get Atzeni," Meade said. "I don't think we could possibly have a better man, on two counts: his record around Doncaster and in the Leger. It's worked out really well."

With significant levels of rain forecast this week, the ground conditions for Saturday's Leger - on the fourth and final day of the meeting - could well be on the easier side.

Image: Andrea Atzeni has been drafted in for the ride as he seeks a third win in the Leger

That is of no concern to Meade, who counts hot favourite New London among a number of dangers in the race.

"On the basis that New London is rated 5lbs higher than we are, you'd have to say that's the form horse.

"You have to be concerned about any Godolphin horse trained by Charlie Appleby. I don't think that's the only one to beat but it's a great danger to us.

"I would've thought we were pretty good value at 10/1.

"He's very versatile, I don't think the ground has ever been a problem for us. I think it'll be ideal for him."

Watch the Cazoo St Leger from Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, September 10 at 3.30pm