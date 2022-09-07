St Leger live on Sky Sports: Full runner guide and expert verdict to Doncaster Classic featuring New London

Presenter Mike Cattermole gives his expert verdict on the final British Classic of the year and Doncaster's Saturday feature, the Cazoo St Leger, live on Sky Sports Racing.

As autumn arrives, so it's time for the world's oldest Classic, the Cazoo St Leger, first run in 1776 and pre-dating the Derby by some four years.

Nobody can claim that this year's renewal is a vintage one - being a gelding, the admirable Deauville Legend was never qualified to run - but we do have the Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal, the Irish Derby third French Claim, and the highly progressive New London.

Guaranteed stayers and old rivals Eldar Eldarov and Zechariah cannot be overlooked, and then there is the supplemented and unbeaten filly Haskoy, who has loads of potential. It certainly is another tantalizing puzzle.

Bluegrass

Jockey: TBC; Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Trained by six-time winner Aidan O'Brien, which is a big plus, but this beautifully-bred colt has failed to kick on in his career, showing very useful form at best when making the frame in the Ballysax and Dante.

He tried a mile and three quarters in Listed company at Leopardstown last time and didn't appear to see it out when a well-held fourth. Hard to fancy.

Image: Bluegrass (purple) battles to victory at the Curragh

Eldar Eldarov

David Egan; Roger Varian

Made up a tremendous amount of ground in the last furlong and a half to collar Zechariah on the line in the Queen's Vase over a mile and six at Royal Ascot. He must have made up at least five lengths, showing that stamina is very much his strong suit.

In recent years, the Vase has been used as a successful stepping stone to this by both Leading Light in 2013 and Kew Gardens in 2018.

However, dropping back to a mile and a half, he lost his unbeaten record when a rather lacklustre fourth in the Group One Grand Prix de Paris last time.

This will be more his bag and up the long straight at Town Moor, he is expected to get up a real head of steam in the closing stages in his attempt to win a second Leger for his yard, following Kingston Hill in 2014. Big chance.

Image: David Egan and Eldar Eldarov on the way to an impressive victory at Nottingham

El Habeeb

Rossa Ryan; Kevin Philippart de Foy

By the little-known sire Al Rifai, a son of Galileo who won his only start on the all-weather at Kempton for John Gosden, this colt has always been swimming in the deep end, even making his debut in Listed company.

He was well beaten in the Derby but won his maiden last time at Wolverhampton over a mile and a half. Represents an up-and-coming trainer but likely to be readily outclassed again.

Cazoo St Leger odds (Sky Bet) New London - 8/11 Eldar Eldarov - 4/1 Hoo Ya Mal - 13/2 Haskoy - 8/1 Zechariah - 10/1 Bluegrass - 12/1 French Claim 14/1 BAR - 20/1

French Claim

Daniel Tudhope; Paddy Twomey

Another from a yard of a progressive young handler who has been making a name for himself.

Steps up in trip after making the running in the Irish Derby when beaten nine lengths into third by Westover.

His pedigree doesn't shout stamina and he is certainly up against it on form, but the forecast rain might help as he won very nicely on an easy surface at Cork on his reappearance. Still takes a leap of faith to imagine him being involved at the death, however.

Image: French Claim and Billy Lee win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden at Listowel

Giavellotto

Neil Callan; Marco Botti

An improving handicapper who disposed of three rivals in ready fashion over a mile and three quarters at Newmarket, having run well on soft ground over the same trip at Haydock the time before.

The trip and ground (whatever it is) will not be an issue, but he needs to find a lot more to get involved in this deeper company.

Hoo Ya Mal

David Probert; George Boughey

The Derby runner-up who was probably third-best on the day, with Westover having a luckless run.

Changed hands for £1.2m at the Goffs London Sale after that and has performed well for new connections since, taking third in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood, behind New London, before landing a weak-looking March Stakes on the same course at very short odds over a mile and three quarters on good to soft ground.

That Goodwood trial produced Leger winners Commanche Run and Michelozzo way back in the 1980s but has been largely overlooked as a prep for the Leger in recent years. He seemed to stay ok - in that company - but this is a much tougher test.

His new connections are still planning an assault on the Melbourne Cup too.

Image: Hoo Ya Mal looks set to take his spot in the St Leger after winning at Goodwood

New London

William Buick; Charlie Appleby

Big, scopey sort who put his Chester Vase reverse (when he didn't seem at ease on the track) firmly behind him with a classy win in handicap company at Newmarket, before landing the Group Three Gordon Stakes at Goodwood in fine style.

The form has been boosted many times since, with runner-up Deauville Legend taking the Great Voltigeur, third Hoo Ya Mal the March Stakes, fifth Cresta totally dominant in a Listed contest at Windsor, and sixth West Wind Blows landing a Group Three in France at the weekend.

He hit the line strongly at Goodwood too, auguring well for his chances of staying, and there is some encouragement to be had from his bloodlines as he is related to Leger winner Masked Marvel.

With the trainers' title to be decided in the next month, a win here would be a huge boost for Charlie Appleby. Very much the one to beat.

Image: New London finished clear of his rivals in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood

Zechariah

Andrea Atzeni; Freddie & Martyn Meade

Nailed on the line by Eldar Eldarov in the Queen's Vase when he had looked sure to collect approaching the final furlong. Connections believe that he was below par after those exertions in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket, the form lines suggesting as much.

Returned to his best when breaking the track record in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury when making all, the same trial won by the stable's subsequent Leger sixth Technician in 2019.

The last two Leger winners to take the Newbury trial were Silver Patriarch in 1999 and Sixties Icon in 2008.

A talented stayer who won't mind any rain - remember he beat Westover comfortably on good to soft as a two-year-old - he looks set to be fighting for place money at the very least, especially if he is allowed to stride on.

Part owned by a group of Australians, he too could be heading down under later. Much respected, especially as he is nearly double the odds of his closely-matched rival Eldar Eldarov.

Image: Eldar Eldarov just gets there in time to win the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot

Emily Dickinson

TBC; Aidan O'Brien

Fourth in the Irish Oaks and showed she stays well with a running-on third in the Lily Langtry over a mile and six at Goodwood.

A record of one win from seven starts is telling, however, and she has so much to do here.

Image: Emily Dickinson and Ryan Moore (near) win the Race & Stay Fillies Maiden at Naas

Haskoy

Frankie Dettori; Ralph Beckett

A welcome addition to the contest after she was supplemented for £50,000.

Unbeaten in two starts, she rallied gamely to land the Galtres Stakes at York last time, staying on strongly on the far rail to get up near the finish, after winning on debut at Wolverhampton in taking fashion. Being the least experienced in the line-up, she should have further improvement in her and there is obviously plenty of stamina in her pedigree.

The Ralph Beckett team won this with a filly a few years ago in Simple Verse. An intriguing contender.

Image: Haskoy and Ryan Moore (right) win the Galtress at York

Lizzie Jean

TBC; Ivan Furtado

What a race in which to make your turf debut!

Great to see Ivan Furtado with a Classic runner and although she improved to win well on the Tapeta at Southwell last time, this is a mammoth step up in class.

Mike Cattermole's big-race verdict

NEW LONDON has outstanding credentials and certainly offers the best form in the race. His trial win has worked out extremely well and there is optimism to be gained from his pedigree that he will stay the trip.

Eldar Eldarov and Zechariah had a nose between them at Ascot, yet it is Zachariah who arrives on the back of a better (and record-breaking) run last time and is nearly double the price of his Ascot rival.

Hoo Ya Mal will be in there pitching for place money too, with Haskoy very much the dark horse of the field.

Watch the Cazoo St Leger from Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, September 10 at 3.30pm