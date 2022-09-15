Sean Levey: Racing League leading jockey stood down from Newcastle finale for 'medical reasons'

Sean Levey will miss the final night of this year's Racing League after being stood down by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) for "medical reasons".

The Swaziland-born rider leads the jockeys' standings in the team competition after landing five winners from 17 rides and accumulating 228 points - 59 points clear of closest pursuer Harrison Shaw.

Levey had three booked rides for the sixth and final night at Newcastle, but was taken off Miss Down Under at Sandown on Wednesday and will not be in action at Gosforth Park, where he is part of the table-topping London and The South team.

Image: Sean Levey leads the Racing League jockeys standings by 59 ahead of the final round at Newcastle

He is also set to miss Friday's action at Newbury where he had six booked rides.

Levey's agent, Sashi Righton, said: "Sean has been stood down by the BHA for medical reasons."

When contacted, the BHA declined to comment, stating instead that the issue was "confidential".

Levey's teammate Nicola Currie will replace him for the intended rides at Newcastle on Thursday.