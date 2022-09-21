Today on Sky Sports Racing: Star apprentice Connor Planas seeks Southwell treble including a George Boughey link-up

Southwell takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday and exciting young apprentice Connor Planas teams up with a George Boughey filly.

Southwell 8.00 - Recent winner Second Collection takes on Colombe

Planas, 19, has been one of the breakthrough stars of 2022, scoring 17 times from 110 rides in his first season in the saddle and heads to Nottinghamshire for their six-race midweek card with three good chances.

The pick of those looks to be Boughey's four-year-old Colombe in the feature Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Fillies' Handicap (8.00).

The five-furlong sprint contest has attracted a strong field of nine but Colombe has performed well in similar contests at Newmarket and Yarmouth recently and another bold bid is expected, with Planas taking off a valuable 7lbs.

Second Collection will look to build on a win last time at Windsor. Tony Carroll's six-year-old mare only had to beat a pair of rivals last time and she's only been raised 1lb for that victory.

Top weight Sampers Seven has filled third spot on her last two starts at Chester and returns to the All-Weather surface for the first time in two years.

Bryan Smart's Instinction has experience at a much higher level than this and has found just one too good on her last two starts, including over this course and distance last month.

Southwell 6.30 - Haynes and Menzies runners top 13 in novice event

Planas links up with trainer George Scott on last-time-out winner Gumais in the At The Races App Form Study Restricted Novice Stakes (6.30).

Scott's charge has been improving with every run this year and got off the mark in good style at the eighth attempt at Kempton nine days ago.

Although yet to get her head in front in five starts, Rebecca Menzies' One Of Our Own will be popular after back-to-back runner-up efforts at Carlisle.

Trainer Alice Haynes has sent out 15 winners in juvenile contests from 72 runners at an impressive 21 per cent strike rate, including Wolverhampton winner She's Centimental.

Second on debut here at the end of August, Haynes' filly forged clear at Dunstall Park eight days ago and should give another bold bid.

Boughey's Hadley Park, owned by the powerful partnership of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, was a disappointing favourite on debut when down the field in seventh but showed marked improvement to be third at Chelmsford last time.

Image: George Boughey sends two runners to Southwell on Wednesday

Southwell 7.00 - So Sleepy meets Expeditious in 10-runner Nursery

So Sleepy makes her handicap debut off a mark of 75 in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Fillies' Nursery (7.00).

The William Muir and Chris Grassick-trained filly flew home late to win on debut at Lingfield and was then thrown into the Group Three Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury when unable to land a blow.

This is a far easier affair and she could make a mockery of her opening mark, with Callum Shepherd again on board.

Expeditous has far more experience than most of this field and Haynes' filly drops in class after finishing fourth in a decent nursery at Goodwood last time out.

Planas wears the familiar colours of top music agent Emma Banks as he gets aboard William Jarvis' Miss Gallagher, a thrice-raced maiden who put in a personal-best performance when fourth at Nottingham last month.

