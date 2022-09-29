Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Alpinista and Luxembourg handed plum draws for ParisLongchamp feature

The best of British and Irish look to have good draws in Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with Luxembourg in stall 8 and Alpinista close by in stall 6.

The draw was made on Thursday morning by Sky Sports Racing's Katherine Ford, with Irish Champion Stakes hero Luxembourg nicely positioned for Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Sir Mark Prescott's Alpinista, chasing an eighth straight victory, is closer to the rail in six, where five winners have been placed since 2000 including Sea The Stars, Enable and Dylan Thomas.

Image: The full draw for Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, live on Sky Sports Racing

Coral-Eclipse winner and leading French hope Vadeni is in stall 2, while Irish Derby winner Westover is sandwiched between Luxembourg and Alpinista in seven.

Japanese star Titleholder is in stall 10, with Aidan O'Brien's other runner Broome - a Royal Ascot winner earlier this year - out in stall 14.

But that draw isn't as tricky as defending champion Torquator Tasso's, who has been positioned all the way out in stall 18 and will need to rely on luck and a fast start from there.

Watch every race from ParisLongchamp this weekend, only live on Sky Sports Racing.