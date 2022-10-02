Today on Sky Sports Racing: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe takes centre stage at ParisLongchamp featuring Irish champion Luxembourg

The 2022 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe takes centre stage at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, with three more Group One races exclusively live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.05 ParisLongchamp - Luxembourg & Alpinista head the Arc field

A cracking field of 20 line up for Europe's feature race, the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05).

Irish Champion Stakes hero Luxembourg will head the market for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and has a good draw in stall 8.

He has only suffered defeat once in six career starts and landed the Irish Champion Stakes in impressive fashion last time out.

Leading British hopeful Alpinista has won her last seven starts for Sir Mark Prescott, including five Group One prizes and also has a good pitch in stall 6.

Westover represents Ralph Beckett and Japan will be hoping Titleholder can claim a first Arc for his country.

Last year's winner Torquator Tasso will be ridden by Frankie Dettori but is drawn wide in 18.

Jockey Luke Morris is hoping to follow in the path of some Arc greats by steering Sir Mark Prescott's star mare Alpinista to glory in Paris from stall six.

3.50 ParisLongchamp - Doyle hoping Nashwa in on song in the Opera

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is reunited with her Classic-winning star Nashwa in the Prix de l'Opera Longines (3.50), the first of three consecutive Group One races all exclusively live on Sky Sports Racing.

She heads a field of 16 in a bid for a third Group One of the season for trainers John and Thady Gosden after landing the Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes.

Coolmore look to hold a strong hand as Tuesday and Above The Curve represent the Aidan and Joseph O'Brien stables, respectively.

La Parisienne, second behind Nashwa in the Prix de Diane, is rerouted here by Carlos and Yann Lerner after missing out on a spot in the Arc.

Meanwhile, My Astra will be fancied for the William Haggas and Tom Marquand combination.

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle will bid for a memorable Group One double on Arc day as she rides favourites Nashwa and The Platinum Queen.

4.25 ParisLongchamp - The Platinum Queen takes on defending champ A Case Of You

Doyle could well make it a quickfire Group One double as she gets the ride of leading fancy in the Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines (4.25), The Platinum Queen.

As she did when second in the Nunthorpe, Richard Fahey's two-year-old filly takes on the older boys and therefore carries a low weight of 8st 4lbs.

Trainer Ado McGuinness admits the pressure is on his team this year as they return to Paris on Arc weekend with defending Prix de l'Abbaye champion A Case Of You.

Ado McGuinness' A Case Of You was super impressive in winning this last year but has been drawn wide in 19 this time.

Mitbaahy and Flotus are others to note for Roger Varian and Simon & Ed Crisford, respectively. Berneuil tops the French challenge.

