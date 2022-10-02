Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Alpinista wins famous Paris feature for Sir Mark Prescott and Luke Morris

Alpinista was awesome as she won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp for Luke Morris and Sir Mark Prescott.

The Kirsten Rausing-owned mare travelled sweetly in the heavy ground and was always well placed as Japanese hope Titleholder set a good pace.

The five-year-old was last off the bridle as Morris sat chilly and, giving the mare her head approaching the final furlong, Alpinista stayed on stoutly to fend off the late thrust of Eclipse winner Vadeni and last year's winner Torquator Tasso, who flew late from a wide draw under Frankie Dettori.

Prescott, training just his second Arc runner, received a hero's welcome as he returned to winner's enclosure.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "That's absolutely marvellous. It's just an enormous relief.

"Luke has ridden for us for 11 years and Mrs Rausing has had horses with us for 36 years so I'm very lucky aren't I?

"It's hard to think of a better day.

Image: Alpinista (far side) gets her head in front to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp

"We felt she was always going to win but it was just relief when she got there.

"She's been perfect."

'I had to hold back the tears!'

Morris told Sky Sports Racing: "This is the pinnacle of my career and an unbelievably special day. There are not many times when I get teary-eyed but I was having to hold back the tears today.

"Things all went to plan. They've gone a good strong gallop up front and it was just all nice and smooth.

"Whatever the ground, she's so versatile and so tough.

"I couldn't believe how well she was going coming into the straight, I was taking her back two furlongs out. When I needed her, she dug in deep for me.

"She's very special and has never put a foot wrong."

Paying tribute to Prescott, Morris said: "He's had an unbelievable effect on my career. I joined him when I was only 22. He's an unbelievable trainer and a person."

Rausing dangled the possibility of a further run this year when she said: "She will come back to our stud next year. As for the Breeders' Cup or the Japan Cup, we want to go home and talk about it."

Georges Rimaud, racing manager to Vadeni's owner, the Aga Khan, said: "We were very pleased with his run and we were obviously beaten by a very good opponent.

"Christophe (Soumillon) had a good run through the whole race and thought he was going to win, but the mare found more.

"He's proved he stays the trip in soft ground, so we will go away and discuss what will happen in the next few days."