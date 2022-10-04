Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice title race in focus at Southwell and Brighton on Tuesday

With the clock ticking down to Champions Day at Ascot on October 15, the battle for the apprentice jockeys' title is hotting up and in focus at Brighton and Southwell on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

8.00 Southwell - Arc-winning duo back in action with Omniscient

The Arc-winning team of Sir Mark Prescott and Luke Morris are back together in the feature Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap (8.00).

They combine with the returning Omniscient, a well-related son of Mukhadram who has been off the track since a disappointing run at Goodwood in July.

Title-chasing Harry Davies heads to Nottinghamshire for five rides as he bids to close the gap to leader Benoit De La Sayette.

He rides the Charlie Fellowes-trained Tequilamockingbird, a lightly-raced three-year-old who was runner-up in a tougher contest than this at the same track last month.

Four-time course-and-distance winner Carausius is bound to be popular for Charlie Hills and Paul Mulrennan.

7.00 Southwell - Fanshawe's American Belle tops tight nursery

In a competitive-looking Duralock Proud Sponsor of Southwell Racecourse Nursery (7.00), James Fanshawe's American Belle sets the standard from a mark of 75 after starting her career with three promising runs, twice finishing third.

William Jarvis steps Miss Gallagher up in trip to seven furlongs for the first time after being narrowly denied at this track last month, with rising star Connor Planas keeping the ride.

Hugo Palmer's Machito has been highly tried and remains a maiden after nine starts but has been knocking on the door, including when third at Redcar last time.

Davies could well get on the board with Charlie Appleby's newcomer Castle Peak - a €270,000 purchase for Godolphin - in the Southwell Golf Club Winter Deals Maiden Stakes (6.30).

2.43 Brighton - Strawberry Belle and Sigmund seek first win

With Davies not in action until the evening, De La Sayette will be hoping to extend his advantage down on the south coast.

He rides Kevin Philippart De Foy's Sigmund in the At The Races App Form Study EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (2.43), who makes plenty of appeal after a promising debut at York and a good third at Newcastle last month.

The Patrick Owens-trained Strawberry Belle has had five consistent runs to date and has been found a good opportunity to get off the mark under Louis Steward.

George Scott's Eight Mile was a runner-up on his last start and gives De La Sayette another good chance in the At The Races App Market Movers Nursery (2.08).

Watch every race from Brighton and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, October 4.