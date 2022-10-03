My Drogo unlikely to run before spring as Dan Skelton stays patient on star's recovery from tendon injury

Grade One winner My Drogo suffered a tendon injury which limited him to just two runs last season for trainer Dan Skelton; star in pre-training with Polly Gundry before making a return to Skelton yard; Shan Blue set to return to Charlie Hall Chase this month
Monday 3 October 2022 18:08, UK
Dan Skelton's talented chaser My Drogo is unlikely to be seen in action before the spring.
The hugely exciting prospect was a Grade One-winning novice hurdler and transitioned to fences last year, but fell on his debut at Cheltenham as he slipped on landing in a two-runner race.
His next outing was less dramatic when he returned to the same track in December and won a novice event by seven lengths, but a tendon injury then scuppered his campaign and connections will be patient in handling his comeback.
"We are going to have to be patient with him as he has just gone back to Polly Gundry's where he will do a lot of pre-training there and then we will get him back," Skelton said.
"He is phenomenally talented and we have got to make sure when he comes back to the track he is in as robust condition as he could possibly be.
"Hopefully he could be back for the spring but you have to be sure with any leg injury."
