Paul Nicholls stable tour: Bravemansgame set for King George; Stage Star and Monmiral among stellar novice chase team

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has identified the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby as a potential starting point to the season for stable star Bravemansgame.

The Grade One-winning hurdler was foot-perfect in winning his first four fencing starts last season, including a brilliant victory over Ahoy Senor in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on Boxing Day.

The seven-year-old disappointed behind the same rival on his final start of the campaign at Aintree, but Nicholls is delighted with his condition ahead of his comeback - with a return to Kempton for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase top of the agenda.

Image: Bravemansgame could make seasonal reappearance in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby

He said: "The King George is very much the plan for him, but there are lots of races he could run in beforehand.

"He could go to the Charlie Hall if he is ready or he could go to Sandown the week after for that intermediate chase if there was rain about.

"My idea is to give him one run before the King George. We are very happy with him - we just want to keep him big and well like he is at the moment and try and keep the form going forward in the spring.

"It might sound stupid, but he was prepared to run at Cheltenham and he had done enough by the time Aintree came round.

"He still doesn't convince me he is a dour three-and-a-quarter-mile stayer until he proves otherwise and Cheltenham and the Gold Cup is a different test to three miles around Kempton.

"He looks great and I'm happy with the way he is."

One chaser who won't be making a return is Topofthegame, who has been retired after a fresh injury setback.

Not seen on the track since finishing second in the 2019 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree's Grand National meeting, the 10-year-old struggled with various injuries and this recent issue has led the Ditcheat team to call it a day with the gelding.

He will be most fondly remembered for his epic victory in the 2019 RSA Novices' Chase, seeing off Santini and Delta Work in a vintage renewal of the Grade One chase under a stunning ride from Harry Cobden.

Established chasers

Clan Des Obeaux

Target - Betway Bowl, Aintree

"I'm sure there is another good race in Clan Des Obeaux and his ultimate target this season will be the Bowl at Aintree as he loves it around there."

Image: Clan Des Obeaux, ridden by Cobden, on their way to winning the Betway Bowl

Frodon

Target - Ladbrokes Champion Chase, Down Royal

"Frodon has been brilliant and we will start off in the Grade One at Down Royal he won last year. He was ready for his life that day and the same will happen this season.

"He won't win a Gold Cup and is unlikely to win another King George, but that race suits him well and he will probably run in that again."

Image: Frodon fights off Galvin at Down Royal

Novice chasers

Gelino Bello

"Gelino Bello will now go chasing and is a super horse to go over fences. Hopefully he can progress from what he did over hurdles."

Image: Gelino Bello goes on to win the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree

Monmiral

"Monmiral is a very interesting horse. We will start him at two miles and see where we end up.

"Often a good two-mile chaser needs to stay, so I would say he would be just that."

Image: Monmiral is set to embark on a chasing campaign

Stage Star

"Stage Star is a Challow Hurdle winner, though he went a little bit 'Pete Tong' in the spring, like Bravemansgame. He has had a breathing operation, which will help."

Image: Stage Star and Cobden jump the last to land the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury for Paul Nicholls

Other runners to note

Greaneteen

Target - Haldon Gold Cup, Exeter and Tingle Creek Chase, Sandown

Image: Greaneteen is brilliant in the Celebration Chase

Hitman

Target - Old Roan Chase, Aintree