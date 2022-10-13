Qipco Champions Day: Baaeed on the edge of greatness as William Haggas and the team prepare for Ascot swansong

Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them – the famous saying goes. The story of Baaeed encompasses all three.

Just as the legendary Frankel - widely viewed as the greatest to ever grace the track - did before him 10 years ago, Baaeed will attempt to sign off his racing career unbeaten with victory in Saturday's Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing at 4pm.

After a perfect six from six last year, William Haggas' star returned in 2022 and dominated all before him in the mile division before making a seamless step-up to a mile-and-a-quarter in the Juddmonte International at York in August.

Speed, stamina, looks. The brilliant Baaeed has it all and - win or lose this weekend - the racing world will gather to bid farewell to a superstar as he heads off to his new life at stud.

'Like a motorbike in the Tour de France'

Those who have worked closest to Baaeed know they are blessed to have witnessed and nurtured a horse who will be remembered for years to come.

His trainer has likened him to a 100m sprinter, while others point to the source of his enormous power.

"He's got that marvellous word, acceleration," Haggas tells Sky Sports Racing. "I've likened him to a jockey riding a motorbike in the Tour De France.

"Every time at home and on the track so far, the jockey says let's go and he goes.

"He looks fast if you look at him. If you look at a 100m sprinter, they are big, solid chaps. If you look at marathon runners, you think a good gust of wind will blow them over.

"The stayers are lighter-framed and narrower behind, and this horse, which is bred to stay, has got a backside which looks fast.

"Do superstars have a quirk or a bit of an aura? This horse has a bit of an aura but he's very sane in his mind. He's a very kind, genuine and generous horse."

Angus Gold, racing manager for Baaeed's owners Shadwell Stud, adds: "He has so much power behind the saddle. He's not a big horse but he's a lovely quality and a beautiful proportion as well as that amazing rear end on him which is what drives him. He's a beautiful model of a specimen.

"He's much easier to deal with than his trainer! I don't work in the yard day and night but I think he's as charming a horse as you see here."

'We were never really up for the Arc'

Ascot's gain was very much Paris' loss after the team's decision to skip the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe earlier this month in favour of a swansong on home soil.

With a late deluge causing the ground at ParisLongchamp to turn extremely testing, their decision looks to have been justified.

"We were never really up for the Arc and I think Sheikha Hissa [Shadwell owner] had a feeling that possibly that is what her father would've wanted," Haggas says. "And that was a difficult one, so we discussed it and she said she'd like him to have one more race.

Image: Baaeed wins the QEII on Champions Day at Ascot last year

"When we discussed the programme back in March, it was Lockinge, Queen Anne, Sussex, Juddmonte, Champion [Stakes]. The first four pieces of the jigsaw have happened so she said go for the Champion and I said that is the right thing and let's hope it pours with rain in Paris and it did!"

Gold adds: "I went on record saying I'd have loved to win the Arc and of course it would've been the crowning glory.

"But the conditions on the day and if we had been drawn out wide, to me it wouldn't have achieved an awful lot.

"We might get pouring rain before Ascot but we'll take what we are given and hopefully he'll get a good run round if we get him there in one piece and see how he gets on."

'He'll leave a massive hole'

While Baaeed will be no stranger to being the centre of attention, it is not a position the Haggas team tend to seek.

"I much prefer to let him do the talking and me say nothing," Haggas says. "We have a plinth in the kitchen that says: 'Better to say nothing and appear stupid than to open your mouth and remove all doubt!'

"I think it's important to promote the good things about our industry. When a horse is in the people's eye and mind, that people get to know him."

Standing in Baaeed's way of perfection are eight rivals, including last year's Derby and King George hero Adayar, who made a winning return to the track at Doncaster last month.

Image: Crowley couldn't hide his delight after Baaeed won the Juddmonte in emphatic fashion

Like Baaeed, Charlie Appleby's star has been kept fresh for Ascot, but Haggas remains confident he has the best horse in the race.

"You have to think if the real Baaeed shows up and things fall right for him and he gets luck in running, he should be the best horse in the race," Haggas says.

Even if he is to be victorious one last time, Baaeed's final appearance will be a sad occasion for his team as they say goodbye to "the best horse since Frankel".

Maureen Haggas, assistant and wife to William, reflects: "The horse is very special and we are very lucky to have him.

"We will never have another horse like this and his greatest attribute apart from his enormous talent is his temperament and he's just the easiest horse to have around.

"Hardly anyone gets horses as good as this. He's obviously the best horse since Frankel and that was 10 years ago so he'll leave a massive hole.

"It'll just be sad to see him go but he's got a great stud career ahead of him and he's been great for Shadwell and let's hope he can keep the operation thriving."

An added emotion for Maureen is that her beloved father and riding legend Lester Piggott will not be there to witness Baaeed's reception after his passing earlier this year.

"He'd have loved it," she says.

Who stands in the way of perfection?

Adayar (4/1)

Last year's Derby and King George star Adayar was well-beaten in the Champion Stakes last year but rates the biggest danger to Baaeed this time around.

After a prolonged absence, the Charlie Appleby-trained four-year-old made a belated seasonal reappearance with an easy success at the Leger meeting, defeating two rivals without ever coming off the bridle.

His trainer admitted after the race that he'd been worked harder at home, and that could be a possible negative having not had a serious challenge all year.

That said, he clearly has the back class and it wouldn't shock anyone if he proved good enough to play a major role.

Bay Bridge (10/1)

One of the leading middle-distance contenders coming into the season, Sir Michael Stoute's Bay Bridge kicked off his season with victory at Sandown in Group Three level.

That form gave him a leading chance in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, although he was beaten into second by State Of Rest under an excellent ride from Shane Crosse.

He disappointed when fifth in the Coral-Eclipse since that and has been freshened up since then, although you sense a career-best effort will be required.

Image: Bay Bridge, ridden by Ryan Moore, wins The BetVictor London Gold Cup Handicap

My Prospero (28/1)

William Haggas could well have the biggest threat to Baaeed in the shape of My Prospero, who is still unexposed over a mile and 10 furlongs, having had just one run at the longer distance.

That includes victories over the likes of Thesis and Reach For The Moon over a mile, before an excellent third in the St. James's Palace behind Coroebus.

His first venture into 10 furlongs resulted in another success, at Group Two level in the Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud.

Improvement is needed, but he looks more likely to find that improvement than most.

Image: My Prospero gets off the mark in good style at Newbury

Dubai Honour (33/1)

Another Haggas contender, Dubai Honour, has been slightly underwhelming this season and has nine lengths to find with Baaeed on form at the Juddmonte International back in August.

The four-year-old returned with a good second in the September Stakes behind Mostahadaf at Kempton but that isn't form that will be anywhere near enough here.

His Champion Stakes second last year but by some way a career best, but will need another in this year's renewal to challenge this time around.

The outsiders…

Listed winner Royal Champion could run well for the red-hot Roger Varian team, having bolted up last time out at Ayr in the Doonside Cup.

Last year's Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney hasn't shown the same level of this form, whilst Aidan O'Brien's Stone Age look exposed in Group Ones at this stage.

Noel Meade's Tattersalls Gold Cup hero Helvic Dream completes the field.

