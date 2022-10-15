British Champions Sprint: Dettori dominates at Ascot as Kinross takes another Group One

Frankie Dettori weaved more magic at Ascot as he guided Kinross and Emily Upjohn to Group One victories on Champions Day.

A well-backed favourite throughout the morning, Dettori and Kinross always looked to be on the right part of the track and travelled smoothly behind a hot pace in a big field.

And as that pace slackened, the duo - who teamed up for a Group One over seven furlongs at ParisLongchamp earlier this month - picked up and quickened away to have over two lengths in hand at the line.

Image: Frankie Dettori wins the Park Stakes at Doncaster on Kinross

The 150/1 outsider Run To Freedom chased home the winner for Henry Candy, with Creative Force back in third for champion jockey William Buick.

A jubilant Dettori said: "Ralph has been training fantastically this year. Two Group Ones in the space of two weeks for Kinross and we will take him to America now (Breeders' Cup Mile).

"I kicked earlier than I usually would with him. I know seven is his optimum trip so I said 'let's go, come and catch me'.

"Kinross loves the conditions, Ralph has found the key to this horse, he keeps him happy at home and doesn't do much with him. He is in tremendous form."

Trainer Beckett confirmed after the race that Kinross could head to the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland next month, live on Sky Sports Racing.