Perfect Power retired: Richard Fahey's dual Royal Ascot winner to stand at Dalham Hall Stud next year

Three-time Group One-winning sprinter Perfect Power has been retired to stud.

The Richard Fahey-trained star - owned by Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum - will stand at Darley's Dalham Hall Stud next year.

The son of Ardad, who flew home to win the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last year before going on to claim the Prix Morny and Middle Park as a two-year-old, signs off having won six of his 12 career starts, including this year's Commonwealth Cup back at Royal Ascot.

He struck up a successful partnership with leading French rider Christophe Soumillon, who steered the horse to each of his three Group One triumphs.

Soumillon was suspended for Perfect Power's final start, where he finished seventh in the Qipco Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot last weekend.

Image: Christophe Soumillon receives his prize for the winning ride on Commonwealth Cup star Perfect Power

'He'll be sadly missed'

Fahey paid tribute to Perfect Power, saying: "He's been a fantastic horse for us, the only two-year-old I've trained to win two Group Ones at two.

"A dual Group One winner at two and a Royal Ascot winner at three. He'll be very popular at stud, he won on fast ground and easy ground, he had a super mind and a great temperament.

"He was great to deal with and I'm sure he'll pass that on to his progeny. For a quick horse he had a super mind.

"He wasn't beaten far in the Guineas, the mile proved a bridge too far but he was a star, he'll be sadly missed but he's going to a great home.

"He was definitely the best two-year-old I've trained as far as speed is concerned. He was a Royal Ascot winner, a dual Group One winner at two and not many win the Morny and the Middle Park."

Sam Bullard, director of stallions at Darley, said, 'We are delighted Perfect Power is coming to Dalham Hall Stud. Breeders from all around Europe will have admired his performances in many of the great races for two- and three-year-old sprinters and it is a rare opportunity for British breeders to have access to a stallion with such precocity and speed.

"His powers of acceleration are exactly the sort of thing that makes our sport so thrilling.

"What's more, he's a fantastically muscular colt, and an especially good mover: he is very likely to throw commercial youngstock in his own speedy image."