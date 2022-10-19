Olly Murphy stable tour: Warren Chase trainer highlights his horses to follow including Go Dante and Brewin'upastorm

Stratford-upon-Avon trainer Olly Murphy continues to go from strength to strength as he enters his fifth season in training with a host of graded performers based at his Warren Chase stables.

That includes stable star Brewin'upastorm, a Grade Two winner with close to £200,000 in prize money to his name after a lucrative 2021-22 campaign which included victories at Aintree and at the Lingfield Winter Million meeting.

Murphy spoke to Sky Sports Racing about the nine-year-old as well as three other horses in his yard who look set for a big season for the Warwickshire handler.

Copperless

He's a good horse but he's obviously been a nightmare to train since the Swinton. He's had a problem with his hind leg and his pelvis so it's been one thing after another.

He's had a long summer off - he came in six weeks later than the rest of them and was on a water treadmill and hopefully we've got him in a good place.

He's a horse we can hopefully keep in one piece and we can have a lot of fun with at the higher end of the scale this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Murphy feels the best is still to come from Swinton Hurdle winner Copperless

I'd love to get a prep run into him before going to Ascot for the big handicap hurdle before Christmas that we won with Hunter's Call.

We might give him a run in the Fighting Fifth just to knock the edge off him or something along those lines.

I still think he's handicapped to win a good race and turn out to be a Graded horse - there's not many who win a £100,000 handicap like he did.

Image: Brewin'upastorm made a winning return at Aintree last season for Murphy

Brewin'upastorm

He will start off at Aintree in the race he won last year. He's in really good form after a little wind operation. Gerard [Tumelty, assistant trainer] rides him every day and seems very happy with him.

He's been a star for myself and Barbara Hester - in the early days and years he's really flown the flag for me and he's a year older so it's not getting any easier but the race at Aintree, the National Spirit Hurdle and the Cleeve Hurdle we've got now he can target.

And going back to the race at Lingfield that he won last year, they are all targets for him.

In time, I wouldn't get against stepping him up in trip. I wouldn't be ruling it out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Murphy has nominated Strong Leader as a novice hurdler to watch this season from his growing yard

Strong Leader

I would imagine he will go straight over hurdles. We might go to a bumper at Cheltenham beforehand if the ground was safe but he's a gorgeous horse.

I'm really looking forward to starting him off at a fair track with two big, long straights. He's a horse who has done everything well.

Go Dante

He had a hairline fracture to his pelvis. I wasn't really happy with him all of last year. He wasn't really jumping with any fluency and we couldn't find anything wrong with him.

It wasn't until after the Challow that it came to the surface that he had the small hairline fracture so we gave him the rest of the season off.

Barbara has been very patient with him and he's always shown us the world. He won his bumper and maiden hurdle very easily and he's ended up with a very attractive handicap mark albeit without experience.

I would hope we can put that to good use and he could be a Graded horse but time will tell.