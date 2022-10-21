Today on Sky Sports Racing: Futurity weekend kicks off with competitive Doncaster action

The final Group One weekend of the season kicks off with Futurity Trophy Friday at Doncaster, where Asjad will bid to give sponsor John Dance a big winner.

3.30 Doncaster - Asjad tops weights for Horton team

James Horton's four-year-old Asjad has been very highly tried this season and has been slightly eased in grade for the Vertem Leading The Field Handicap (3:30) on Town Moor.

He may look a little inconsistent on paper, but has taken in some very hot handicaps throughout the year and managed to win at the Leger meeting before a good third in the Ascot Challenge Cup earlier this month.

Mums Tipple was a neck behind at Doncaster but a place ahead in the aforementioned Ascot race and will likely go well for the Richard Hannon team.

Mr Wagyu also runs alongside York specialist Dakota Gold for Michael Dods.

4.05 Doncaster - Nemean Lion returns from mammoth layoff

Only five runners line up in the vertem.co.uk Handicap (4:05) but it is a select quintet that feature headlined by the returning Nemean Lion for the Kerry Lee team.

The five-year-old - formerly trained by Andre Fabre - was placed in a Group Two in France and will head the weights despite a 748-day layoff.

Unexposed three-year-old Almuhit is the likely favourite for the Gosden duo with Jim Crowley in the saddle, while David Simcock calls on William Buick to ride Traila.

6.45 Newcastle - Kingori bids to defy double penalty

Simon & Ed Crisford's Kingori will attempt to remain unbeaten at Gosforth Park in a competitive novice heat (6:45).

He won here on debut and followed up at Lingfield - Harry Burns takes the ride on the three-year-old.

The chief opponent looks to be the consistent but very frustrating Firth Of Clyde, who has placed in six of his seven starts but has yet to taste success for the Paul & Oliver Cole team - he gets first-time blinkers here.

Hugo Palmer also runs Heretic for the Highclere team after a fourth on debut at this time track a week ago.

