Today on Sky Sports Racing: Intriguing John and Thady Gosden runner heads to Newcastle

Sunday 23 October 2022 15:15, UK
Newcastle hosts some more interesting Monday action alongside a Listed heat over at Marseille-Borely, both live on Sky Sports Racing.
John & Thady Gosden's Courage Mon Ami could hardly have looked more impressive when bolting up at Kempton in the famous Cracksman colours on debut.
The son of Frankel looks to have scared off all bar three runners in this novice heat (5:15), with William Haggas' filly Sea Gifted the main opposition on paper.
She has run four times and has a mark of 73, one that you would think Courage Mon Ami has already ran up to and surpassed.
Ramon Di Loria won easily here last month and looks every chance of following up in a competitive five-furlong sprint (8:00).
Ewan Whillan's four-year-old has been nudged up 5lb for that success, but claiming rider Ryan Sexton offsets that and faces plenty of the same opposition here.
Melody King (second), Never Dark (third) & Rory (fourth) are all back for more, while Majeski Man - who has finished second on last four starts - is worth noting for Paul Midgley.
Christophe Escuder's Hayejohn wasn't up to standard at Group Three level at ParisLongchamp last time but could find this easier back at Listed level in the Prix Delahante (12:05).
Gleneagles filly Una Stonda is an intriguing opponent, having won twice including at this venue last time.
Horizon Dore and Pacific Boy, the latter ridden by Mickael Barzalona, are both defending unbeaten records.
