Race of the Day: Jason Hart set to shine on front-runner at Gosforth Park

Alan Thomson put up a winner last week and returns with another Race of the Day selection at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Sky Sports Racing cameras are at Newcastle on Monday for a full eight-race programme and the competitive 4.10 Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap will split opinions.

Twelve runners have been declared for this Class 6 contest over 10 furlongs, with two in-form three-year-olds featuring high in the batting order for punters.

The Groundwork

Newcastle's Tapeta track suits galloping types and runners on the round course generally shun the far rail when swinging into the straight.

Paul Mulrennan (17), Kevin Stott (13), Jason Hart (12), Oliver Stammers (11) and Jack Mitchell (11) are the leading jockeys in 2022.

This season's trainers' table is dominated by Grant Tuer (15), ahead of George Boughey (13), Richard Fahey (11), Roger Varian (9) and William Haggas (9).

The Boughey, Varian and Haggas yards boast the best strike-rates on their forays north. In today's contest, there should be no lack of early pace as Barenboim and Crazy Macey both like to race prominently.

Contenders

Barenboim

The top weight has had an interesting, but so far winless, career. He started off his racing life with Michael Bell, twice hitting the frame at Windsor, before joining Fergal O'Brien.

After running without distinction three times over hurdles, he was switched to amateur riders' handicaps as a vehicle for Fern O'Brien, posting a couple of respectable efforts at Newbury and Carlisle. A second wind operation has kept Barenboim sidelined for 84 days and he now has his first start for new trainer David O'Meara.

Bearwith

Harriet Bethell's gelding has recorded victories at Ripon and Redcar this summer but his all-weather mark remains higher than on turf following a useful spell on artificial surfaces for previous handler Brian Meehan (2-1-2-3-3).

His recent third in an amateur jockeys' contest at Redcar can be marked up as his inexperienced rider was trapped a bit wider than ideal. Cam Hardie takes over the reins and this previous Wolverhampton winner is on the shortlist.

Ayr Poet

Jim Goldie's seven-year-old is having his 12th run since May as he bids to supplement earlier successes at Ayr and Hamilton. He finished last of 10 over a mile here three days ago but this represents a drop in class.

Ayr Poet appears to have gone off the boil lately but it is never wise to write-off this yard, especially when Paul Mulrennan is employed.

Crazy Maisie

Proven on the surface and looks sure to give Jason Hart a good spin. Ivan Furtado's filly likes to get on with the job and made a successful return from a wind procedure when rallying to beat El Jed over course and distance in early September.

Crazy Maisie again led her field down the straight three weeks later but found Hildenley (runs 4.43) too strong through the final furlong.

Calcutta Dream

Mick Easterby's four-year-old is one for the shortlist at decent each-way odds. Calcutta Dream scored over course and distance in May and was a beaten favourite when finishing three lengths behind Crazy Maisie last month.

Enjoys a 3lb swing in the weights with that rival and clearly goes well here.

Oscar Doodle

Brian Ellison's grey gelding arrives at the top of his game. He travelled strongly into the straight but ultimately did not have a lot to spare when edging out Going Underground and International Law here at the end of September.

That victory came on the back of two good efforts in defeat and the handicapper has given him another obvious chance.

Rest of the field

Jomont - Won this race last year by a comfortable two lengths and races off a 5lb lower mark. That sliding handicap rating follows some mediocre efforts for Michael Dods this season, but clearly well treated if able to bounce back to form.

Ron O - Having his third start for Ray Craggs and is stepped up in trip after running seventh behind Kanakam, on the back of a third to Sandret, both outings coming here over a mile. He mopped up a maiden handicap at Redcar for previous handler Les Eyre and is not without a squeak if staying this longer distance.

The New Marwan - Capable on his day (a Chester winner in early July) but Richard Fahey's gelding is not so effective away from the Roodee. The New Marwan outran his 50-1 odds when finishing sixth to Sucellus at Kempton a fortnight ago and is closely matched with Jomont on their running behind Dragons Will Rise over course and distance in January.

Barrister Blaster - Mark Weatherer's gelding was sent off a 40-1 outsider at Beverley but stayed on into third. This longer trip may eke out a little more improvement but he did not scream next-time-out winner.

Scheggie - Kevin Stott is an interesting booking by Rebecca Menzies but her gelding has been beaten 16 and 22 lengths on his last two outings. Scheggie has undergone a couple of wind operations in his career and would have a chance on earlier efforts behind Arch Moon at Haydock and Lord Torranaga at Southwell.

Sixstar - Something of a Jekyll and Hyde character. Produced a 50-1 boil-over at Carlisle in early September but threw in a more characteristic stinker at Beverley a week later. Tim Easterby and Duran Fentiman make a formidable team, so Sixstar is unlikely to go off unsupported. Capable but risky.

The Verdict

The race should be run at an honest gallop and CRAZY MAISIE wins a narrow vote. Stall one is ideal for her prominent style of racing and Jason Hart is often seen to great effect on front-runners.

Barenboim has helped force the pace in the past, so is likely to be sent forward as well. You do not see Luke Morris riding at 8st 5lb too often and he will be content to sit just off the gallop on Oscar Doodle.

Consistent Bearwith makes his first visit to Gosforth Park and is a contender along with Calcutta Dream.