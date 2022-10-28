Charlie Hall Chase: John Dance dreaming of King George with Bravemansgame ahead of seasonal reappearance

Part-owner John Dance is well aware that Bravemansgame will need to take his form to a new level this season if his King George VI Chase dream is to be realised.

Dance owns the talented seven-year-old with Bryan Drew, and the pair have already enjoyed numerous big days with the talented gelding, who is a Grade One winner over both hurdles and fences for trainer Paul Nicholls.

However, both of those successes came in novice company and Saturday's bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby presents a stern test of his ability against old rival Ahoy Senor, as well as more established chasers like Haldon Gold Cup and Denman Chase winner Eldorado Allen and fellow Nicholls inmate Secret Investor.

Image: Bravemansgame ridden by jockey Harry Cobden wins at Haydock

"He's won Grade Ones over both hurdles and fences but obviously both of those came in novice company and this is the first season in proper open company, so there are different challenges that come with that," said Dance.

"Paul is confident that he has filled out and strengthened up a little bit more this year, so hopefully we'll see him at his best and with any luck he'll pick up one or two more Grade Ones.

"Obviously it is quite a tough bunch that we are up against in that division.

Image: Bravemansgame jumps the last at Kempton clear of Ahoy Senor

"Paul has already said the King George is his main aim and part of that I think is because he's such a good and nimble jumper and, essentially, I also think he's quite a quick horse.

"You could maybe argue that his best trip is just short of three miles at most tracks. That is not to say he wouldn't ever stay further than three miles, but he looks best over a sharp three miles or just shy of. Two and a half might be just on the short side but now he's a bit stronger we'll just have to see."

It is rare in this day and age to hear of a top-class horse not having his season based solely around a Cheltenham Festival target, refreshing some may say, but in true Nicholls style, he is doing what is best for his horse.

"The King George does look perfect for him. Obviously, he won the Kauto Star, basically the novice King George, last season when he put up a great performance and everything seems to suit him there," said Dance.

"As far as targets are concerned I'm not like most people, part of me would rather win a King George than a Gold Cup - but I'm not sure Bryan Drew would say that!

"I think that stems from watching the King George every Boxing Day growing up, whereas I was always at school when the Gold Cup was run. Because of that, the King George means a little bit more to me personally, so that would be my dream.

"I grew up watching Desert Orchid in it every year and One Man was great, hailing from the north-east, but you'd struggle to get away from Kauto Star, he'd have to be my favourite even if there is a bit of recency bias in there. Watching him come back to win it as an 11-year-old was special.

"The King George tends to favour the classier types, the speedy ones with star quality. To win the Gold Cup you've got to be tough and have the ability to stay well."