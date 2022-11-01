Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby contender looks to break maiden at Southwell

Charlie Appleby will look to keep up his excellent strike rate at Southwell on a day of dual all-weather action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.55 Southwell - Light Of Peace looks to get off the mark

Charlie Appleby will surely be expecting Light Of Peace - rated 87 - to break her maiden at the fifth attempt and improve on his 40 per strike rate at Southwell in the Talksport Powered By Fans Maiden Fillies' Stakes (3:55).

The three-year-old has finished second on last three runs but this looks the weakest assignment to date with James Doyle in the saddle.

Flash Bulb could prove some opposition having moved from Joseph O'Brien to Katie Scott, but is rated 15lb inferior to the Godolphin favourite.

4.45 Newcastle - Five previous winners contest hot nursery

The evening fare comes from Gosforth Park, with a pretty competitive Talksport Download The App Nursery Handicap (4:45) one of the feature events.

James McHenry is one of the runners without a victory in three starts, but was only beaten by a head last time out at Southwell and makes his nursery debut from a workable mark of 80 for the Ed Bethell team.

Plenty of big yards also feature, including Hugo Palmer (Solutre), Charlie & Mark Johnston (Centre Court) and Kevin Ryan (Revision), with the latter well-beaten in a hot York heat last time for the Highclere team.

4.10 Newcastle - Trio of last-time-out winners clash

The opener also looks tricky to solve, although they will all have to go some to defeat David O'Meara's Barenboim in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap (4:10).

He was very impressive here last week and is well-in at the weights so will no doubt prove popular with Jason Watson in the saddle.

The chief opposition comes from two winners last time in Freak Out (Gemma Tutty) and The Menstone Gem (Craig Lidster), while Mike Smith's Tilsitt was a good second at Ayr last month.

