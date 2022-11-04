Breeders' Cup: Hollie Doyle and The Platinum Queen hoping to reign supreme in Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland

The Breeders’ Cup kicks off with the juveniles taking centre stage, while there is jumping from Fontwell and Hexham and flat action from Newcastle, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday.

7.00 Keeneland - The Platinum Queen & Love Reigns head 12 runners

After their heroics in Paris last month, Hollie Doyle and Abbaye champion The Platinum Queen are reunited in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (7.00).

The Sky Sports Racing ambassador has flown into Keeneland from Japan, where she is based this winter, with hopes of more top-level success.

Richard Fahey's filly takes on Wesley Ward's talented Love Reigns, a winner over this course and distance back in April.

Dramatised, for Karl Burke and Ryan Moore, had Love Reigns in behind in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot in June but needs to bounce back from a disappointing defeat when fifth in the Lowther at York.

Persian Force won the season-opening Brocklesby all the way back in March and has not been out of the top three in six subsequent starts for Richard Hannon, with Frankie Dettori booked to ride.

The Platinum Queen's victory in France last month had the horse's owners - Middleham Park Racing - in tears and on their knees.

Another big danger from the home team is Bob Baffert's Speed Boat Beach, a winner twice over five furlongs on good ground.

In the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (8.20) Moore and Aidan O'Brien combine with likely favourite Meditate, a runner-up on her last two starts in Group One company.

The same pair team up with Victoria Road in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (9.40), where the one to beat looks likely to be Autumn Stakes winner Silver Knott, for Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

Image: Meditate sticks to the rail and wins the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes

1.40 Fontwell - Sayadam & Whatsupwithyou contest strong handicap

It is a competitive renewal of the Supporting The St. Wilfred's Hospice Charity Handicap Hurdle (1.40) at Fontwell where six head to post.

Sayadam has been steadily progressive for Kim Bailey and will top the weights off a mark of 124 having won on his first start after a wind operation at Ludlow.

Whatsupwithyou holds some strong form and he arrives on the back of a win at Uttoxeter in April. He represents Ben Pauling and Luca Morgan claims a useful 3lb.

Only a four-year-old, Fleurman is lightly-raced and should have more to offer on handicap debut for Olly Murphy.

1.58 Hexham - Russell unleashes €170k buy against Skelton's points winner

Lucinda Russell's De Legislator is the headline act in an intriguing Falcons Catering And Events Team Novices' Hurdle (1.58).

He was a €170,000 purchase at the Punchestown April sale and makes his rules debut having been a two-length winner of a point-to-point race at Oldcastle.

The form of that run has been franked and he will likely head the market from Dan Skelton's Rock House.

The Westerner four-year-old won a points race at Chaddesley Corbett and was purchased for £55k after that success.

Watch every race from Keeneland, Fontwell, Hexham and Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, November 4.